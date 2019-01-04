The man who won Amy Jackson's heart!

January 04, 2019 08:02 IST

George Panayiotou, the 30-yr-old is son of former boxer turned entrepreneur Andreas Panayiotou whose net worth is 400 million GBP.

IMAGE: Amy Jackson shared this adorable picture of her and George celebrating Christmas in 2018. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

British-Indian actor Amy Jackson broke a million hearts when she shared a picture of her beau George Panayiotou on Instagram this week.

Who is George Panayiotou?

George is the son of Andreas Panayiotou, a former boxer who is currently one of the leading entrepreneurs in the UK with a net worth of over 400 million GBP.

Andreas, 30 is the founder and chairman of The Ability Group, a real estate based company in London.

Panayiotou's sons George and Costas are also part of this company.

IMAGE: George Panayiotou is head of acquisitions and development, The Ability Group. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Ability Group

Career

On the networking website LinkedIn, George identifies himself as head of acquisitions and development, The Ability Group.

The Ability Group owns at least 15 international luxury hotels some of the popular ones being Hilton, Double Tree and Park Plaza.

According to LinkedIn, George joined The Ability Group in 2004, when he was barely 16 years old.

He studied at Haileybury Boarding School near Hertford in the UK.

George's father Andreas's net worth is estimated to be about 400 million pounds (approx INR 3,600 cr).

Family

George and Costas are sons from Andreas's first marriage to Susan.

George has three step sisters.

Relationships

George has previously dated Danielle Lloyd, former Miss Great Britain who lost her title when she posed nude for Playboy magazine's December 2006 issue.

Amy was in a relationship with her Ekk Deewana Tha costar Prateik Babbar for nearly a year. After they parted ways, she was rumoured to be dating Cheryl Cole's ex-husband Jean Bernard.

On February 14, 2018, Amy posted a picture of George on her social media hinting of their new relationship.

On January 1, 2019 the actor shared a photograph of the two from Zambia, Africa and captioned it: '1st January 2019 -- The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.'