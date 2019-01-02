Amy Jackson just broke a million hearts!

January 02, 2019 18:51 IST

It's time to congratulate the gorgeous actress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Has Amy Jackson announced her engagement?

Her Instagram feed appears to say so.

The British actress posted a picture of herself with boyfriend George Panayiotou and wrote, '1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.'

The 2.0 actress looks blissfully happy in her fiance's arms, even as she shows off her rock.

The couple are currently holidaying in Zambia, Africa, and posting some lovely pictures from their travels.

Panayiotou is the son of British property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou, who is the founder of The Ability Group and owns several luxury hotels.