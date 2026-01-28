Esha, Bhavitha Take Over Paris Fashion Week 2026

Paris Fashion Week 2026 had no shortage of glamour but two Indian faces made it extra special.
Esha Gupta flew down to the French city as a guest for Designer Georges Hobeika while model Bhavitha Mandava created a big moment by closing the Chanel Haute Couture show, something very few models get to do in the early stages of their career.
Esha Gupta looked no less than a Disney Princess in a powder blue Georges Hobeika gown. The outfit came with a plunging neckline and an embellished skirt. As for her hair, she chose to go old Hollywood and looked absolutely adorable.
It was one of those looks that didn’t need heavy accessories; just a bold red lip was enough.
Bhavitha Mandava achieved something most models only dream of. She closed Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026, marking a huge professional milestone.
Dressed in a shimmering white coord featuring an oversized shirt and skirt, with feathers in her bun, Bhavitha owned the final walk.
Closing a Chanel couture show is a huge honour in the fashion world and Bhavitha made India proud by creating fashion history.