Esha, Bhavitha Take Over Paris Fashion Week 2026

Esha, Bhavitha Take Over Paris Fashion Week 2026

January 28, 2026 15:44 IST

Paris Fashion Week 2026 had no shortage of glamour but two Indian faces made it extra special.

Esha Gupta flew down to the French city as a guest for Designer Georges Hobeika while model Bhavitha Mandava created a big moment by closing the Chanel Haute Couture show, something very few models get to do in the early stages of their career. 

Paris Fashion Week 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta looked no less than a Disney Princess in a powder blue Georges Hobeika gown. The outfit came with a plunging neckline and an embellished skirt. As for her hair, she chose to go old Hollywood and looked absolutely adorable.

 

Paris Fashion Week 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

It was one of those looks that didn’t need heavy accessories; just a bold red lip was enough.

 

Paris Fashion Week 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy i-D/Instagram

Bhavitha Mandava achieved something most models only dream of. She closed Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026, marking a huge professional milestone.

Dressed in a shimmering white coord featuring an oversized shirt and skirt, with feathers in her bun, Bhavitha owned the final walk.

Closing a Chanel couture show is a huge honour in the fashion world and Bhavitha made India proud by creating fashion history.

