Deepika-Ranveer want THIS as their wedding gift

The couple have requested their guests to donate for a special cause.
Through Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika Padukone and her team helps people deal with mental health problems. Photographs: Kind courtesy Live Love Laugh Foundation/Instagram
On World Mental Health Day, she posted a video in which she talked about how she fought depression and asked people to open up and share their stories and struggles.
The hashtag #NotAshamed inspired several others to talk about their mental health.
On October 10, World Mental Health Day, Deepika announced the campaign #NotAshamed on social media which aims to debunk the stigma attached to mental health survivors.
The model turned actor taken her responsibility to another level.
For her wedding, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Deepika Padukone has requested her guests to donate to Live Love Laugh Foundation, a non-profit that helps people deal with mental health issues.
Deepika had started the foundation in 2015 along with her counsellor Anna Chandy and psychiatrist Dr Shyam Bhat.
Anna Chandy is the chairperson of the organisation and Deepika's younger sister Anisha is the director.
According to a survey by the foundation taken across 8 Indian cities, it was revealed that more than 75 per cent of those surveyed, displayed fear and would like to keep a safe distance from people perceived as having a mental illness.
Forty two per cent respondents said that they may display anger 'sometimes' or 'always' towards those with mental illness.
Almost half of the participants in the survey used words such as 'retard' or 'crazy/mad/stupid' while describing people with mental illness.
Due to this social stigma, lack of awareness and limited access to professional help, only 10 to 12 per cent victims in India seek help.
Thank you Deepika for initiating the campaign and involving your guests to contribute on your big day.
The gesture is really kind and thoughtful.
