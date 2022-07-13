FUN Ways To Wear A Suit!

Expect the unforgettable when Balmain's Olivier Rousteing presents an haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.

The artistic director's deconstructed versions of the suit were extraordinarily good.

Vanessa Chani Tyagi.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images IMAGE: The suit reimagined and merged with an oversized white shirt modelled by

IMAGE: A stylish off-the-shoulder dress inspired by a blazer.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: When the blazer doubled up as a pleated top.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Futuristic! A corseted armour-like zipped up jacket and padded trousers.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images