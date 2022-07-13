FUN Ways To Wear A Suit!

Expect the unforgettable when Balmain's Olivier Rousteing presents an haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier.
The artistic director's deconstructed versions of the suit were extraordinarily good.
IMAGE: The suit reimagined and merged with an oversized white shirt modelled by Vanessa Chani Tyagi
. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: A stylish off-the-shoulder dress inspired by a blazer.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: When the blazer doubled up as a pleated top.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: Futuristic! A corseted armour-like zipped up jacket and padded trousers.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
IMAGE: A cross between a waistcoat and a jacket, this pinstriped suit with a conical bra reflected Gaultier's fascination for the corset.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images