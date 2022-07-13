News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » FUN Ways To Wear A Suit!

FUN Ways To Wear A Suit!

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 13, 2022 16:02 IST
Expect the unforgettable when Balmain's Olivier Rousteing presents an haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier. 

The artistic director's deconstructed versions of the suit were extraordinarily good.

 
IMAGE: The suit reimagined and merged with an oversized white shirt modelled by Vanessa Chani Tyagi
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: A stylish off-the-shoulder dress inspired by a blazer.  
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: When the blazer doubled up as a pleated top. 
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: Futuristic! A corseted armour-like zipped up jacket and padded trousers. 
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

 
IMAGE: A cross between a waistcoat and a jacket, this pinstriped suit with a conical bra reflected Gaultier's fascination for the corset.  
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
