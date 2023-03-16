News
Fun, Flirty, Cool Nushrratt

Fun, Flirty, Cool Nushrratt

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 16, 2023 14:22 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha's relationship with the runway is something magical -- a shoutout to the actress who never forgets to have a blast on it.

As she strode the ramp for designer Mahima Mahajan, Nushrratt got into the character of untamed Ruza, for whom the collection was named, a young girl 'unafraid to claim her space in the world and make her presence felt'. 

She was mighty impressive as she walked and fielded tonnes of hearts in a swoon-worthy mustard lehenga

IMAGE: An offbeat colour. Eyepopping embroidered flowers.
Most remarkable was the heartwarming smile.
No wonder she pocketed hearts like a chipmunk collects nuts
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: This delightful outfit just needed Nushrratt to liven it up sau pratishat with her bouncy, contagious energy. 

 

IMAGE: She started up a one-woman carnival on the ramp. 

 

IMAGE: Holi went past just a few days ago but not for designer Mahima, who returned the festival to the audience via her rainbow-clad models.  

 

IMAGE: Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Through each of her ensembles, Mahima said she presented a 'story of beauty, culture and creativity.'

 

IMAGE: Mahima stood tall, in black, consciously a contrast to her exotic, bird-of-paradise showstopper, who was sporting another of her beatific smiles.
Nushrratt knows that when you smile, the world smiles with you.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
