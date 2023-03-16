Fun, Flirty, Cool Nushrratt

Nushrratt Bharuccha's relationship with the runway is something magical -- a shoutout to the actress who never forgets to have a blast on it.

As she strode the ramp for designer Mahima Mahajan, Nushrratt got into the character of untamed Ruza, for whom the collection was named, a young girl 'unafraid to claim her space in the world and make her presence felt'.

She was mighty impressive as she walked and fielded tonnes of hearts in a swoon-worthy mustard lehenga.



Most remarkable was the heartwarming smile.

No wonder she pocketed hearts like a chipmunk collects nuts

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: An offbeat colour. Eyepopping embroidered flowers.Most remarkable was the heartwarming smile.No wonder she pocketed hearts like a chipmunk collects nuts

IMAGE: This delightful outfit just needed Nushrratt to liven it up sau pratishat with her bouncy, contagious energy.

IMAGE: She started up a one-woman carnival on the ramp.

IMAGE: Holi went past just a few days ago but not for designer Mahima, who returned the festival to the audience via her rainbow-clad models.

IMAGE: Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki: Through each of her ensembles, Mahima said she presented a 'story of beauty, culture and creativity.'

IMAGE: Mahima stood tall, in black, consciously a contrast to her exotic, bird-of-paradise showstopper, who was sporting another of her beatific smiles.

Nushrratt knows that when you smile, the world smiles with you.