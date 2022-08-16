Frankfurt To Cape Town: The Tiranga Spirit

We'd asked you to send us pictures about how you are celebrating the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Sharan Kumar, senior bridge engineer and team leader, National Highways, Tezpur, sent us this group photograph of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Arindam Chanda from New Jersey writes: "We live in Voorhees, New Jersey, USA.

"Every year on August 15 we fly the Indian flag from our flag pole in the house.

"We are the only Indian family that does so. Our neighbours do not mind as I also fly the USA flag on July 4, America's Independence day.

"This time my 9 yr old daughter Elaina Chanda and myself drew the Indian flag on paper and had it fly outside from a pole."

Urmila Joshi, who lives in Modesto, California, shows us how her son celebrated the spirit of the Tiranga.

On Independence Day this year, Ajay Pratap Singh's four-year-old daughter Adrija (left, above) and two-and-half-year-old son Kushagra were in two different cities. But their love for the Tiranga unites them in these pictures clicked at Prayagraj and Mirzapur respectively.

Nand Kishore Rathi shared this video of his brother's child celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Frankfurt, Germany.

Airoli-based Atul Baijal's family participates in the celebrations.

Gautam Kumar Das's mother and wife assist daughter Avasa and son Nishav hoist the Tiranga at their residence in Navi Mumbai.

Dr Vipin Balyan's sons Advik and Jai partake in the Independence Day celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa.

Sujata Sharma from New Delhi sent us this Tiranga selfie.

Delhi couple Pallavi Chintal and Vikas Chintal with the Tiranga.