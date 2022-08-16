News
Frankfurt To Cape Town: The Tiranga Spirit

Frankfurt To Cape Town: The Tiranga Spirit

By SHARAN KUMAR, ARINDAM CHANDA, URMILA JOSHI, AJAY PRATAP SINGH, NAND KISHORE RATHI, ATUL BIJAL,GAUTAM KUMAR DAS, Dr VIPIN BALYAN, SUJATA SHARMA, VIKAS CHINTAL
August 16, 2022 14:25 IST
We'd asked you to send us pictures about how you are celebrating the Tiranga this 75th Independence Day.

Tiranga pic

Sharan Kumar, senior bridge engineer and team leader, National Highways, Tezpur, sent us this group photograph of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

 

Tiranga pic

Arindam Chanda from New Jersey writes: "We live in Voorhees, New Jersey, USA.
"Every year on August 15 we fly the Indian flag from our flag pole in the house.
"We are the only Indian family that does so. Our neighbours do not mind as I also fly the USA flag on July 4, America's Independence day.
"This time my 9 yr old daughter Elaina Chanda and myself drew the Indian flag on paper and had it fly outside from a pole."

 

Tiranga pic

Urmila Joshi, who lives in Modesto, California, shows us how her son celebrated the spirit of the Tiranga.

 

Tiranga pic

On Independence Day this year, Ajay Pratap Singh's four-year-old daughter Adrija (left, above) and two-and-half-year-old son Kushagra were in two different cities. But their love for the Tiranga unites them in these pictures clicked at Prayagraj and Mirzapur respectively.

 

Nand Kishore Rathi shared this video of his brother's child celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Frankfurt, Germany.

 

Tiranga pic

Airoli-based Atul Baijal's family participates in the celebrations.

 

Tiranga pic

Gautam Kumar Das's mother and wife assist daughter Avasa and son Nishav hoist the Tiranga at their residence in Navi Mumbai.

 

Tiranga pic

Dr Vipin Balyan's sons Advik and Jai partake in the Independence Day celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Tiranga pic

Sujata Sharma from New Delhi sent us this Tiranga selfie.

 

Tiranga pix

Delhi couple Pallavi Chintal and Vikas Chintal with the Tiranga.

 

