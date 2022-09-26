Recipe: Coconut Shell Daab Chingri

With Durga Puja 2022 beginning October 1, it's time to dig into some authentic Bengali food.

Chops and cutlets, Kathi Rolls, Kolkata-style biryani are all must-haves.

Bengalis also savour their seafood -- prawns and shrimp included -- and that's why Daab Chingri continues to be a winner.

The mustard paste gives it a wonderful flavour and these curried prawns go excellently with steamed rice.

Traditionally, the creamy curry was cooked in a coconut placed in an earthen oven and served in it as well.

Nowadays, in most homes, the dish is prepared on the stovetop.

We show you how to do it the old-fashioned way, minus the oven.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hotel Sahara Star

Daab Chingri

Recipe Credit: Hotel Sahara Star

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

6 large prawns, deveined, the shell should be removed carefully keeping the tail intact

1 daab or tender coconut, for the tender coconut kernel or coconut malai and coconut water

50 gm kasundi or Bengali mustard paste

3 gm haldi or turmeric powder

50 ml mustard oil

50 gm onion, chopped

5 gm chopped garlic

2 gm sugar, optional

2 green chillies, chopped + 2 whole green chillies or to taste

Salt to taste

Method