Recipe: Nadiya's Paneer And Cheese Spring Rolls

Snackies, that arrive in front of your guests or family, crisp and garam-garam are always runaway favourites.

And the monsoons and fried delights go together wonderfully.

It's therefore worth your whiile to try out Nadiya Sarguroh's Paneer And Cheese Spring Rolls.njoyed with ketchup or red chilly sauce.

Nadiya trained as a lawyer, but seems to love cooking more.

Paneer And Cheese Spring Rolls

Servings: 25-30

Ingredients

25-30 spring roll sheets

250 gm paneer, grated

150 gm mozzarella cheese, grated

60 gm corn kernels

2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

1 small onion, finely chopped and pressed to drain the juice

4 fresh red chillies, finely diced

4 green chillies, finely diced

Green dhania or coriander or cilantro, finely chopped

2 tbsp maida or all purpose flour mixed with little water to make a paste

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

3 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Oil for deep frying the spring rolls

Ketchup or hot sriracha sauce, to serve

Method

In a bowl, combine the shredded paneer with the mozzarella cheese, corn kernels, mashed potatoes, chopped onion, diced green chillies, diced red chillies, spice powders, chopped coriander, salt.

Mix well.

Spread out the spring roll dough sheets on a flat surface.

Place 2 tbsp of the spiced paneer-potato-cheese mixture on each of the sheets, roll and seal with the maida paste.

Heat the oil in a kadhai or deep frying pan placed over medium-high heat.

Deep fry the spring rolls in batches until golden brown.

Keep flipping so they cook evenly.

Drain from the oil onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Serve hot with ketchup or sriracha sauce.

Editor's Note: For a Jain version of these rolls, skip the onions and use two boiled, peeled and mashed green bananas instead of potatoes.

For a vegan version, substiute the cheese and paneer with vegan cheese.

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.