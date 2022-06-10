5 Asanas For Strength

Ira Trivedi, wellness expert and founder of Yog Love, suggests simple postures to build your strength and improve overall health.

Seated yoga poses might seem like they are targeted towards relaxing the mind and body.

But they are actually excellent for increasing body strength and flexibility as well as a range of motion.

There is a decreased chance of losing your balance and falling when compared to standing yoga positions.

Because the body is attached to the ground, they provide better physical stability.

Seated yoga stretches also offer a chance to ease your body into meditation which strengthens the mind.

Forward folds, twists, and cross-legged positions are beneficial to yogis of all ability levels.

If you are a beginner at yoga practice, these asanas will also help you transition to more advanced yoga asanas easily.

Many of these poses can be done on the floor or in a chair, making them quite convenient for whenever you need to relax.

Presenting 5 of the best seated yoga stretches for building strength and performance.

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Benefits: Strengthens and stretches muscles of the thighs and tops of the feet.

How to do it

Sit with your legs tucked under your body.

Your spine should be erect with your knees close to each other.

Breathe in deeply, for a count of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

Breathe out entirely for a count of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8. While breathing, focus on the energy point between your forehead.

2. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

Benefits: Stretches and strengthens the spine and back.

How to do it

Sit up with the legs extended in front of you.

Bending both knees, bring the soles of both feet together and grab the big toes.

Keep the back straight, and flap your thighs up and down to mimic a butterfly’s wings.

As you inhale and exhale, you should be able to pull your feet closer toward the body and relax deeper into the pose.

3. Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose)





Benefits: Increases flexibility in the hip joints and tones abdominal muscles.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with your right leg extended forward.

Bend your left knee out to your side. Make sure your left foot is pressing into your right inner thigh.

Inhale deeply and raise your arms above.

Bend at your hips as you exhale, folding forward towards your right leg.

Hold your outstretched right foot with your hands, stretching forwards.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax.

Repeat with left leg.

4. Dandasana (Staff Pose)

Benefits: Strengthens the back muscles. Lengthens and stretches the spine, shoulder and chest.

How to do it

Sit in a relaxed posture with legs stretched out in front of you. Arms are on the side with palms down on the floor.

Keep the spine as straight as possible to engage the core and breathe.

Flex the toes toward the body for an extended stretch.

5. Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Benefits: Stretches and strengthens the ankles and the knees.

How to do it

Sit up straight in a comfortable, relaxed posture with the legs extended in front of you.

Bend the right knee placing the right foot on the left thigh. The sole of the foot should be turned upward and the heel close to the abdomen.

Repeat on the left side.

With both legs crossed bring the thumb to the forefinger in gyan mudra.

Close your eyes and breathe mindfully, remaining here for a few minutes.

If these asanas make you feel uncomfortable or you feel any pain while practicing them, remember that regular practice improves flexibility with time.

You can use props or variations of these asanas to build strength over time and to avoid straining your muscles.

You may also hold these asanas for a shorter duration initially and gradually increase the time so you are easing your body into a greater degree of flexibility.

As always, a good diet and lifestyle are also crucial to building strength.

Remember, your body can only expend energy when you nourish it with energy-giving foods. So don't skip meals and don't eat only what you are craving.

