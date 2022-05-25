10 Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat

While targeting stomach flab, certain yoga asanas are ideal for burning calories, increasing muscle flexibility, and boosting metabolism, says Ira Trivedi, wellness expert and founder of Yog Love.

Age, heredity, a sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, a lack of regular exercise, and stress all contribute to belly fat.

It can also increase stress by making you feel insecure about your body.

People often ask me if yoga can help lose tummy fat.

Losing weight or belly fat requires a combination of exercise and diet, as well as self-discipline. Yoga involves all this and more; so it can be the perfect way to help you lose belly fat.

Yoga uses a range of stretching motions to increase flexibility and muscle tone. Several of these asanas are akin to crunches in terms of action and result on the body.

Unlike activities you perform in a gym, yoga puts less strain on your muscles and assists you to lose weight naturally.

Follow a timetable and practise these yoga poses on a regular basis.

Here are 10 yoga asanas that will help you lose belly fat:

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ira Trivedi

1. Tadasana (Tree Pose)

How to do it

Stand with your feet together and the arms relaxed by the side.

Plant both feet firmly on the ground so that your body weight is distributed evenly.

Raise the arms over the head, interlocking the fingers, and turn the palms upward.

Inhale and stretch both the arms up, coming up onto your toes.

Stay here and breathe, stretching the entire body from top to bottom, without losing balance and remaining grounded.

On an exhale come down onto the feet and on another inhale, rise on the toes again. You can use this step to re-adjust for balance.

2. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

How to do it

Stand on the mat with the feet 3-4 feet comfortably apart and raise the arms up so they are perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other.

Bend the right knee so that it is parallel to the ground, keeping the left leg straight.

Inhale and reach up to the sky with the arms, expanding the chest and arching the back.

With every inhalation reach higher toward the sky, and with every exhalation sink deeper into the pose with the hips.

Repeat on the left side.

3. Balasana (Child's Pose)

How to do it

Begin in a kneeling pose, sitting on your heels.

Inhaling deeply, bring your forehead to the ground.

Your arms should be placed on either side of your body. Breathe deeply.

Bring your right arm underneath your left shoulder and look to your right fingers.

Repeat on the other side.

4. Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose)

How to do it

Sit up with the legs extended in front of you.

Bending both knees, bring the soles of both feet together and grab the big toes.

Keep the back straight, flap the thighs up and down to mimic a butterfly’s wings.

As you inhale and exhale, you should be able to pull your feet closer toward the body and relax deeper into the pose.

5. Janu Sirsasana (Head to Knee Pose)

How to do it

Sit on the floor with right leg extended forward.

Bend your left knee out to your side. Make sure your left foot is pressing into your right inner thigh.

Inhale deeply and raise your arms above.

As you exhale, bend at your hips, folding forward towards your right leg.

Hold your outstretched right foot with your hands, stretching forwards.

Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax.

Repeat with left leg.

6. Halasana (Plow Pose)

How to do it

Lie on your back with your hands to your side.

Lift your legs to the point that they are perpendicular to the floor.

Bend your elbows, placing your palms under your waist.

With your hands, push your legs over your head till they are at a 180° angle. Try to touch your toes to the floor.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then relax.

7. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

How to do it

Come on your hands and your knees. Keep your knees directly below your hips and hands a little in front of the shoulders.

Lift your knees from the ground, making the legs straight and pushing your hips upwards and back. Keep your arms straight with palms flat on the ground. Your head should be between the arms.

Your body should form an upside-down V shape.

Breathe deeply and hold this pose for a few moments before relaxing.

8. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

How to do it

Lie flat on your stomach, face down.

Put your hands beside your rib cage with your palms flat on the ground.

Press your palms into the floor, inhaling deeply while you lift your upper body (that is, your head, neck, shoulders and upper chest) off the ground.

Keep your breathing normal and steady.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

9. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do it

Lie down on your back.

Keep your feet flat on the ground while lifting your torso by bending your knees.

Palms should stay flat on the ground, underneath the hips and head and neck should also remain on the ground.

Hold this position for a few seconds and relax.

10. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

How to do it

Lie face down.

Bend your knees. You should be able to hold onto both of your ankles with your hands. Your knees should be hip-width apart.

Inhale deeply. Lift your chest and your thighs off the floor.

Hold this pose for 20 seconds.

Exhale as you relax.

Practice these asanas on a regular basis and follow a healthy, well-balanced diet along with incorporating some basic lifestyle changes to lose belly fat in a safe way.

Yoga, like any other form of exercise, aids in the burning of calories. When you quit practising yoga, the calories you get from food will not be consumed due to a lack of exercise.

This can result in fat accumulation, especially around the midsection.

The above poses target the fat along the waistline along with giving your body a full workout in order to help you lose belly fat.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.