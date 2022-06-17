Father's Day: Special Breakfast Recipes

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has the perfect breakfast recipes for Father's Day.
Every dad loves a little bit of pampering, and what better way than to start the day with an extra-special, nutritious breakfast topped with fruits, nuts and all the things your father loves.
Fruit Salad with Walnut Crumb
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced
- 1 peach, halved, stoned and sliced
- 150 gm strawberries, sliced, optional
- 50 gm red seedless grapes, halved
- 2 sprigs mint, leaves shredded
- 50 gm walnuts, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp oats
- 1 tbsp desiccated coconut
- 4 tbsp dairy-free coconut yoghurt alternative
- 2 glasses, to serve
Method
- Mix together the fruits and mint in a bowl.
Set aside.
Place the walnuts, oats, coconut on a foil-lined baking tray and toast under a preheated grill for 1-2 minutes till lightly browned.
- Place the fruit at the bottom of 2 glasses, top with the yogurt and then sprinkle the walnut crumb on top.
Walnut and Muesli Tumble
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 large oranges
- 1 kiwi, peeled and cut into wedges
- 75 gm seedless red and green grapes, halved
- 25 gm walnuts, roughly chopped
- 50 gm fruit muesli or oats
- 100 gm lemon yoghurt or vegan yoghurt
- 2 bowls
- Orange zest or juliennes of orange peel, for garnish
Method
- Cut the ends off the oranges and remove the skin and pith with a sharp knife.
Remove the segments catching the juices in a bowl.
Add just the orange segments to the remaining fruit.
Tumble together the fruits, walnuts, muesli, and yogurt and divide between 2 bowls to serve and garnish with orange zest.
Goat Cheese, Griddled Cherry, and Gremolata Toast
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- Small bunch parsley, roughly chopped
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 pod garlic, minced, optional
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Pinch salt
- Pinch black pepper powder
- 100 gm cherries, cut in half and deseeded
- 8 slices sourdough bread
- 120 gm soft goat cheese
- 60 gm walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Method
- To make the gremolata, in a bowl mix together the parsley, orange zest, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.
- Heat a griddle pan until searing hot, then place the cherries in, the cut side down.
Sear for two minutes.
- Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and spread each slice with the goat cheese.
Top each toast with the cherries and gremolata and finish with a sprinkle of walnuts to serve.
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.