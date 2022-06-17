Father's Day: Special Breakfast Recipes

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has the perfect breakfast recipes for Father's Day.

Every dad loves a little bit of pampering, and what better way than to start the day with an extra-special, nutritious breakfast topped with fruits, nuts and all the things your father loves.

Fruit Salad with Walnut Crumb

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced

1 peach, halved, stoned and sliced

150 gm strawberries, sliced, optional

50 gm red seedless grapes, halved

2 sprigs mint, leaves shredded

50 gm walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp oats

1 tbsp desiccated coconut

4 tbsp dairy-free coconut yoghurt alternative

2 glasses, to serve

Method

Mix together the fruits and mint in a bowl.

Set aside.

Place the walnuts, oats, coconut on a foil-lined baking tray and toast under a preheated grill for 1-2 minutes till lightly browned.

Set aside. Place the fruit at the bottom of 2 glasses, top with the yogurt and then sprinkle the walnut crumb on top.

Walnut and Muesli Tumble

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 large oranges

1 kiwi, peeled and cut into wedges

75 gm seedless red and green grapes, halved

25 gm walnuts, roughly chopped

50 gm fruit muesli or oats

100 gm lemon yoghurt or vegan yoghurt

2 bowls



Orange zest or juliennes of orange peel, for garnish

Method

Cut the ends off the oranges and remove the skin and pith with a sharp knife.

Remove the segments catching the juices in a bowl.

Add just the orange segments to the remaining fruit.

Tumble together the fruits, walnuts, muesli, and yogurt and divide between 2 bowls to serve and garnish with orange zest.

Goat Cheese, Griddled Cherry, and Gremolata Toast

Serves: 2

Ingredients

Small bunch parsley, roughly chopped

Zest of 1 orange

1 pod garlic, minced, optional

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper powder

100 gm cherries, cut in half and deseeded

8 slices sourdough bread

120 gm soft goat cheese

60 gm walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Method

To make the gremolata, in a bowl mix together the parsley, orange zest, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.

Heat a griddle pan until searing hot, then place the cherries in, the cut side down.

Sear for two minutes.

Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and spread each slice with the goat cheese.

Top each toast with the cherries and gremolata and finish with a sprinkle of walnuts to serve.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.