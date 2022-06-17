News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Father's Day: Special Breakfast Recipes

Father's Day: Special Breakfast Recipes

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
June 17, 2022 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has the perfect breakfast recipes for Father's Day.

Every dad loves a little bit of pampering, and what better way than to start the day with an extra-special, nutritious breakfast topped with fruits, nuts and all the things your father loves.

All photographs: California Walnuts

Fruit Salad with Walnut Crumb

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced
  • 1 peach, halved, stoned and sliced
  • 150 gm strawberries, sliced, optional
  • 50 gm red seedless grapes, halved
  • 2 sprigs mint, leaves shredded
  • 50 gm walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp oats
  • 1 tbsp desiccated coconut
  • 4 tbsp dairy-free coconut yoghurt alternative
  • 2 glasses, to serve

Method

  • Mix together the fruits and mint in a bowl.
    Set aside.
    Place the walnuts, oats, coconut on a foil-lined baking tray and toast under a preheated grill for 1-2 minutes till lightly browned.
  • Place the fruit at the bottom of 2 glasses, top with the yogurt and then sprinkle the walnut crumb on top.

 

Walnut and Muesli Tumble

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 2 large oranges
  • 1 kiwi, peeled and cut into wedges
  • 75 gm seedless red and green grapes, halved
  • 25 gm walnuts, roughly chopped
  • 50 gm fruit muesli or oats
  • 100 gm lemon yoghurt or vegan yoghurt
  • 2 bowls
  • Orange zest or juliennes of orange peel, for garnish

Method

  • Cut the ends off the oranges and remove the skin and pith with a sharp knife.
    Remove the segments catching the juices in a bowl.
    Add just the orange segments to the remaining fruit.
    Tumble together the fruits, walnuts, muesli, and yogurt and divide between 2 bowls to serve and garnish with orange zest.

 

Goat Cheese, Griddled Cherry, and Gremolata Toast

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • Small bunch parsley, roughly chopped
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 1 pod garlic, minced, optional
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Pinch salt
  • Pinch black pepper powder
  • 100 gm cherries, cut in half and deseeded
  • 8 slices sourdough bread
  • 120 gm soft goat cheese
  • 60 gm walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Method

  • To make the gremolata, in a bowl mix together the parsley, orange zest, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and season to taste.
  • Heat a griddle pan until searing hot, then place the cherries in, the cut side down.
    Sear for two minutes.
  • Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and spread each slice with the goat cheese.
    Top each toast with the cherries and gremolata and finish with a sprinkle of walnuts to serve.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
COMMENT
Print this article
Chef Gorai's Beans On Toast, Crepes
Chef Gorai's Beans On Toast, Crepes
Recipe: Mini Mango Knafeh
Recipe: Mini Mango Knafeh
Recipes: Masala Chai, Potato Snack
Recipes: Masala Chai, Potato Snack
Prannoy sails into Indonesia Open semifinals
Prannoy sails into Indonesia Open semifinals
Mumbai police says Nupur Sharma 'untraceable'
Mumbai police says Nupur Sharma 'untraceable'
Shiv Sena to house its MLAs in Mumbai luxury hotel
Shiv Sena to house its MLAs in Mumbai luxury hotel
PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I
PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 4th T20I

More like this

Recipe: Chef Gorai's Lime Pie

Recipe: Chef Gorai's Lime Pie

Breakfast Recipe: Mango Walnut Sheera

Breakfast Recipe: Mango Walnut Sheera

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances