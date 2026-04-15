Made A Mistake While Filling Your JEE Or NEET Form? 8 Ways To Fix It

The details in your NEET/JEE application form must match the credentials in your Aadhar or Class 10 marksheet, says Mayank Chandel, founder, Career Streets.

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In India, the two national level entrance examinations -- IIT-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- organised by the National Testing Agency helps enable admission into the top engineering and medical colleges in the country.

The second session of the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam concluded on April 9, 2029.

The (NEET) is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026.

Several students who registered for the IIT-JEE and the NEET are currently grappling with issues like mismatching names.

For example, what do you do if you have spelt your name differently from your class 10 marksheet?

Or accidentally typed the wrong date of birth?

What do you do if your name in your Aadhar card and birth certificate are spelt differently?

In some cases, you may get a chance to correct it during the correction window. But certain errors can lead to issues during admit card verification or counselling.

Every year, thousands of students are unable to complete their application process due to simple typos and errors made during the registration and at the form filling stage.

Here, Mayank Chandel, founder of CareerStreets, answers some of the most common questions about how you can fix basic mistakes while submitting your JEE or NEET-UG application.

1. How to write your name correctly in the application form

Always write your name exactly as it appears in your Aadhaar card/class 10 marksheet.

Follow the same spelling, order and format. Do not add extra initials or abbreviations.

Avoid nicknames or short forms

2. What if I make a mistake while filling the form?

Don't panic. Both JEE and NEET usually provide a correction window after form submission.

You can edit details like:

Name (in some cases)

Parents' names

Date of birth

However, not all fields are editable so, ideally, fill it carefully the first time.

3. What if my name in the form and Aadhaar is different?

This is a very important issue.

Ideally, the details on your form should match your Aadhaar exactly.

If there is a mismatch:

Try to update your Aadhaar card before the exam/admission process.

Carry supporting documents like your class 10 marksheet and affidavit if required.

If there are major mismatches, it can cause problems during the verification or counselling process.

4. What if my name in Aadhaar and class 10 marksheet is different?

Treat your class 10 marksheet as your primary academic document and try to match your application form with it.

If there are discrepancies, you have to ensure consistency during the counselling stage.

For this, you may need the following:

Affidavit for the name discrepancy

Gazette notification (in serious cases)

5. What if my parents' names are different in different documents?

You must write the names exactly as it is mentioned in your class 10 marksheet or official records.

Minor differences (like spelling) are usually manageable.

However, if there are major differences, you must do the following:

Keep supporting documents ready.

An affidavit may be required during counselling.

6. Can I use initials instead of my full name?

No. You cannot use initials in the application form.

Avoid initials unless they are officially part of your documents.

Always write your full name as per the records.

7. Will small spelling mistakes create problems?

Yes, they can create issues during the admit card verification, the counselling process as well as during college admission.

Always double-check before making the final submission.

8. What documents should I keep ready for verification?

For verification purposes, you will need the following documents:

Aadhaar card

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet (if applicable)

Passport-size photographs

Affidavit (if any mismatch exists)

Pro Tip

Before submitting your application form, try to match every detail line-by-line, especially with your Aadhaar card and class 10 marksheet.

A five-minute precautionary check can save you from major issues later.