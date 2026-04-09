Is There An Upper Age Limit For The NEET-UG?

Ahead of NEET UG 2026 -- which opens the door to 1.2 lakh MBBS seats in the country annually -- education expert Nagarajan JSK explains why lakhs of students attempt the exam every year.

Kindly note the image has only been used for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

What is the NEET-UG?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), also known as NEET-UG, is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), established by the ministry of education, Government of India, conducts this exam to streamline and regulate the medical admission process across the country.

Aspirants who wish to pursue health-related courses -- including MBBS (allopathy), BDS (dental), AYUSH (Indian systems of medicine) and veterinary science (BVSc) -- in India or abroad must register for and qualify in the NEET-UG.

Why is the NEET-UG so important?

The NEET-UG replaced various state level entrance exams in India, including the AIIMS and the JIPMER, reducing stress and corruption.

Every year approximately 20 lakh students from across India register to appear for the NEET-UG, hoping to qualify for the 1.2 lakh MBBS seats (which are almost equally divided between government and private colleges).

Despite the competition, it provides a level playing field, ensuring only qualified candidates gain admission to medical schools.

The NEET-UG offers a uniform, transparent and fair process (15 per cent All India quota, 85 per cent state quota), reducing reliance on unpredictable state-level exams.

When is the NEET-UG 2026?

The NTA conducts the NEET exam every year in May.

This year, the NEET-UG will be held on May 3, 2026.

What courses can you apply for after the NEET-UG?

Candidates who qualify in the NEET can pursue the following courses:

MBBS (bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery)

BDS (bachelor of dental surgery)

BAMS (bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery)

BUMS (bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery)

BSMS (bachelor of Siddha medicine and surgery)

BHMS (bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery)

Other allied health-related courses

Who can apply for the NEET-UG?

Aspirants who have completed 17 years as on or before December 31, 2026, can apply.

Is there an age limit for the NEET-UG?

The minimum age is 17 years, but there is no upper age limit.

Can students from non-science backgrounds apply?

To be eligible for the NEET-UG, you have to complete your HSc/pre-degree course (PDC) with physics, chemistry and biology/biotechnology along with English from duly recognised boards with any number of attempts (exception AIIMS, AFMC).

General category candidates need to score a minimum of 50 per cent, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must achieve a minimum of 40 per cent.

Can NRI/foreign students appear for the NEET-UG?

Foreign nationals, overseas citizens of India (OCIs), persons of Indian origin (PIOs), non-resident Indians (NRIs) and PIOs are eligible to apply.

How to register for the NEET-UG

Eligible aspirants need to apply for the NEET exam online by visiting the NEET exam website.

What documents are needed to register for the NEET-UG?

The following records need to be attached while applying for the NEET.

Passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Scanned thumb impression

Class 10 marksheet

Address proof

The fee structure for the application form is based on the category.

Can you make changes in the NEET registration form after applying?

A few details can be corrected in the application form after submission of the application online. However, not all the fields are editable.

If your details are not uploaded properly online -- if the photos are blurred or unclear, etc -- you will be notified by the authorities.

What is the syllabus for the NEET-UG?

A prescribed syllabus has been given by the examining authority (which is available on the website).

The exam includes chapters in physics, chemistry and biology.

The chapters are covered in classes 11 and 12 in the NCERT curriculum.

There will be multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.

There will be 180 questions -- 45 in physics; 45 in chemistry; 90 in biology -- for a total of 720 marks.

Each question carries four marks for the right answer.

Is there negative marking in the NEET-UG?

Yes. There is negative marking in the NEET-UG.

For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

For unanswered questions, no marks will be awarded.

Can I attempt the NEET-UG in a regional language?

Candidates can attempt the exam in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu.

How are the NEET-UG scores calculated?

The maximum score in NEET-UG is 720 marks.

Based on the total marks, candidates are assigned an All India Rank (AIR), which determines their eligibility for medical college admissions.

Since the NEET is a nationwide examination, there are two types of counselling for the admissions:

1. All India quota

2. State quota

After the NEET exam results are announced, the medical counselling committee (MCC) and state counselling committee authorities will release the category-wise NEET cut-off for admission.

Dr Nagarajan JSK is an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

He has over 30 years of experience in counselling students towards making the right career choices, particularly in the field of pharmacy.

Dr Nagarajan holds a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences from the JSS Academy of Higher Education And Research, Mysuru.