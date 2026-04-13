NEET UG 2026: City Intimation Slip Released; Find Out All You want To Know

While this is not the admit card, it is a crucial pre-exam document that is vital for candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 exam city intimation slip for lakhs of students who will be giving the medical entrance exam across India.

Here's what you need know about the process to get your city intimation slip.

NEET 2026 city intimation slip: Key points NEET 2026 city intimation slip released : The NTA has activated the link for candidates to check their allotted exam city online.

: The NTA has activated the link for candidates to check their allotted exam city online. This is not the admit card : The city slip only shows the exam city; detailed centre address and timings are mentioned on the admit card which will be released later.

: The city slip only shows the exam city; detailed centre address and timings are mentioned on the admit card which will be released later. Login details required : Candidates need their application number and date of birth/password to download the slip.

: Candidates need their application number and date of birth/password to download the slip. Helps in travel planning : Students can book tickets, arrange stay and prepare logistics in advance.

: Students can book tickets, arrange stay and prepare logistics in advance. Verify details carefully: Check name, application details and allotted city; report errors to NTA immediately.

What is the NEET 2026 city intimation slip?

The city intimation slip is essentially an advance notice that tells candidates the city where their NEET 2026 exam centre will be located. It is released ahead of the admit card to give students enough time to plan travel, accommodation and other arrangements.

However, candidates must note that this slip does not mention the exact exam centre address, reporting time or hall details. These details will be available only on the official admit card, which will be released later.

Where to download the slip

Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official NEET portal hosted by the NTA. The login page is available on the official examination services web site.

To access it, candidates need

Their application number

Date of birth or password

Once logged in, the slip can be viewed and downloaded for future reference.

Steps to download NEET 2026 city slip

Here's a simple step-by-step guide

Visit the official NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in)

Click on the link for 'Advance City Intimation Slip -- NEET UG 2026'

Enter your application number and date of birth/password

Submit the details

View your allotted exam city

Download and save the slip

The process is entirely online and takes only a few minutes.

Why this slip matters

The city intimation slip plays a key role in reducing last-minute stress for candidates. Since NEET is conducted across multiple cities in India, students are often allotted centres outside their home city.

With early access to this information, candidates can:

Book travel tickets in advance

Arrange accommodation if needed

Familiarise themselves with the exam city

Avoid last-minute confusion

This step is especially important for students travelling long distances or appearing in a different state.

What to check on your slip

After downloading the document, candidates should carefully verify:

Their name and application details

Allotted exam city

Any discrepancies in personal information

If any error is found, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for correction.

City slip vs admit card: Know the difference

A common confusion arises among students who may confuse the city slip with the admit card. The two are different:

City intimation slip: Only informs about the exam city

Admit card: Contains full exam details and is mandatory for entry

Without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

What's next?

With the city intimation slip now released, the next major step is the issuance of the NEET 2026 admit card. The exam itself is expected to be held in early May 2026, as per the official schedule.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and ensure all documents are downloaded well in advance.