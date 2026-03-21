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Eid Recipe: Reshma's Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani

By RESHMA ASLAM
3 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 09:47 IST

A celebration of Eid isn't over till the last morsel of that special, homewallah Mutton Biryani has been had.

Reshma Aslam carefully guides you through a precise, but uncomplicated classic recipe for a terrific-tasting Mutton Biryani

"Few dishes capture the soul of Indian cooking like a pungent, slow-cooked mutton biryani," says Reshma. "Rich spices, tender mutton and expertly-layered rice together create a one-dish divine feast."

"If you love deep flavours and melt-in-the-mouth meat, this mutton biryani is worth every minute of the time taken to make it. I call it my Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani."

Mutton Briyani -eid recipe

Photograph: Kind courtesy Behrouz Biryani/Wikimedia Commons

Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani For Perfect Eid

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 500 gm biryani rice or basmati rice
  • 500 gm mutton
  • 1 cup half-fried, sliced onions
  • ¼ cup oil or ghee
  • 200 gm thick yoghurt
  • 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • 1½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp garam masala powder
  • 1 tbsp biryani masala
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 2 potatoes, peeled cut into half
  • 2-3 handfuls fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped
  • 4-5 lavang or cloves
  • 2-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon
  • 2-3 bari elaichi or cardamom
  • Salt to taste, about 2-3 tsp
  • Juice of ½ of a lime
  • ½ tsp kewra or screwpine essence
  • Water
  • Yellow food colouring, optional

Method

For the rice:

  • Wash the rice well, 2-3 times and drain the excess water.
    In a bowl, add fresh water and the washed rice and keep aside, letting the rice soak for 30 minutes or so.
  • In a large saucepan or a kadhai, add in 5-6 cups water, 1-2 tsp salt, 2 of the cloves, ½ tsp of the cumin seeds and bring to a boil over medium heat.
    Add a few drops lime juice, the kewra essence.
    Add the soaked rice and cook over low to medium heat, till 80 per cent done.
    Strain and keep aside.

For the mutton:

  • Wash the mutton thoroughly and drain very well.
    Add the mutton to a large container and then add 1-2 tsp salt, yoghurt, half-fried onions, half of the chopped green coriander, biryani masala and mix well.
    Let the mutton marinate for a couple of hours or ideally overnight in the fridge.
  • In a pressure cooker, over medium heat, warm up the oil/ghee, remaining ½ tsp cumin seeds, remaining 2 cloves, cinnamon, cardamom till aromatic.
    Now add the ginger-garlic paste, potatoes and fry for two minutes.
    Next add the marinated mutton mixture and pressure cook over hight heat for 5 minutes.
    Turn the heat down and cook for 15 minutes more, till the mutton is 70 per cent done.

Layering

  • In another large saucepan or a kadhai, add all of the cooked mutton to form the bottom layer.
    Above that, add the partially pre-cooked rice.
    Garnish with remaining chopped green coriander and few drops yellow food colouring to give a restaurant-style effect.

For the dum

  • Seal the top of the saucepan with aluminium foil and cover with a heavy lid.
    Cook over low heat for about 20-25 minutes.
    Take off heat, fluff gently with a fork and serve/plate it up.
 
RESHMA ASLAM

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