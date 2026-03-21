Eid Recipe: Reshma's Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani

A celebration of Eid isn't over till the last morsel of that special, homewallah Mutton Biryani has been had.

Reshma Aslam carefully guides you through a precise, but uncomplicated classic recipe for a terrific-tasting Mutton Biryani

"Few dishes capture the soul of Indian cooking like a pungent, slow-cooked mutton biryani," says Reshma. "Rich spices, tender mutton and expertly-layered rice together create a one-dish divine feast."

"If you love deep flavours and melt-in-the-mouth meat, this mutton biryani is worth every minute of the time taken to make it. I call it my Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Behrouz Biryani/Wikimedia Commons

Quick And Easy Mutton Biryani For Perfect Eid

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

500 gm biryani rice or basmati rice

500 gm mutton

1 cup half-fried, sliced onions

¼ cup oil or ghee

200 gm thick yoghurt

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chilly powder

1½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp biryani masala

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 potatoes, peeled cut into half

2-3 handfuls fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped

4-5 lavang or cloves

2-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

2-3 bari elaichi or cardamom

Salt to taste, about 2-3 tsp

Juice of ½ of a lime

½ tsp k ewra or screwpine essence

Water

Yellow food colouring, optional

Method

For the rice:

Wash the rice well, 2-3 times and drain the excess water.

In a bowl, add fresh water and the washed rice and keep aside, letting the rice soak for 30 minutes or so.

In a bowl, add fresh water and the washed rice and keep aside, letting the rice soak for 30 minutes or so. In a large saucepan or a kadhai, add in 5-6 cups water, 1-2 tsp salt, 2 of the cloves, ½ tsp of the cumin seeds and bring to a boil over medium heat.

Add a few drops lime juice, the kewra essence.

Add the soaked rice and cook over low to medium heat, till 80 per cent done.

Strain and keep aside.

For the mutton:

Wash the mutton thoroughly and drain very well.

Add the mutton to a large container and then add 1-2 tsp salt, yoghurt, half-fried onions, half of the chopped green coriander, biryani masala and mix well.

Let the mutton marinate for a couple of hours or ideally overnight in the fridge.

Add the mutton to a large container and then add 1-2 tsp salt, yoghurt, half-fried onions, half of the chopped green coriander, biryani masala and mix well. Let the mutton marinate for a couple of hours or ideally overnight in the fridge. In a pressure cooker, over medium heat, warm up the oil/ghee, remaining ½ tsp cumin seeds, remaining 2 cloves, cinnamon, cardamom till aromatic.

Now add the ginger-garlic paste, potatoes and fry for two minutes.

Next add the marinated mutton mixture and pressure cook over hight heat for 5 minutes.

Turn the heat down and cook for 15 minutes more, till the mutton is 70 per cent done.

Layering

In another large saucepan or a kadhai, add all of the cooked mutton to form the bottom layer.

Above that, add the partially pre-cooked rice.

Garnish with remaining chopped green coriander and few drops yellow food colouring to give a restaurant-style effect.

For the dum