Eid Recipe: Chef Golam's Whole Wheat Mutton Khichda

If there is one dish that captures the soul of slow cooking it has to be Khichda rich with chunks of mutton, an Eid special for the Bohri community.

Chef Golam Khan of the Taj Yeshwantpur hotel in Bengaluru, offers a recipe for truly exceptional Whole Wheat Mutton Khichda, which is broken wheat, tender mutton and a symphony of spices simmered for hours to create a meal to remember for the happy occasion of Eid.

Eid Mubarak, Dear Readers!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

Whole Wheat Mutton Khichda



Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm mutton, curry cut, frozen

50 gm daliya or cracked whole wheat

1 cup yoghurt, for marination

1 large onion, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste.

3-4 tbsp oil+ghee

3-4 lavang or cloves

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 chakra phool or star anise

1 bari elaichi or black cardamom

1 tsp whole black pepper

1 tsp saunf or fennel seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric

1 tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek, roasted

1 tsp degi mirch, a preferred type of red chillies

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Water

1-2 tsp ghee for garnish

Handful birasta or golden-fried onions, for garnish

Method