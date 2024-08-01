Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer

When a veterinarian bustles into the kitchen to cook a meal for himself or herself, after a long, tiring day of taking care of his adorable charges, she/he needs a quick-fix recipe.

This is Dr Sooraj Mohan's recipe for a Chinese-inspired Chilly Paneer. He describes it as a "simple, quick and yet very tasty recipe, which can accompany fried rice or a pulau."

Now Chennai-based, Dr Mohan, as the local vet, was till recently the best friend of cats and dogs around Alibag; the fellas loved him. Trained in Chennai, he nearly became a chef instead of a vet and enjoys cooking. He works with strays for Voice of Animals Trust in Chennai.





All photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Sooraj Mohan

Chilly Paneer

Serves: 1-2



Ingredients

250 gm paneer, diced

1-2 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1-2 tsp garam masala powder

Little water

1-2 tbsp corn starch or rice powder

1-2 tbsp oil

Oil for deep frying or pan frying the paneer

1 green Shimla mirchi or capsicum, diced into squares

1 medium onion, diced into squares

1-2 green chillies, each chopped in to three pieces

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp chilly sauce

100 to 150 gm tomato puree, homemade or store bought

Method

Make a thick paste out of the dry masalas and powders -- 1 tsp haldi, 1 tsp of the red chilly, 1-2 tsp garam masala, salt and 1-2 tbsp corn starch or rice flour -- with a little water.

Marinate the diced paneer with the paste and keep aside for 15-30 minutes. In a frying pan or kadhai, either stir or deep fry the marinated paneer over low heat, flipping occasionally, till golden brown.

Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate and keep aside.

In another frying pan or on a tawa, heat the 1-2 tbsp oil and stir fry the diced onion until golden brown over medium heat.

Then add the capsicum, green chillies, and remaining 1 tsp chilly powder and fry for 4-5 minutes more.

Add the tomato puree and fry till the tomato oozes and the oil separates from the tomato.

Now add the soy sauce, chilly sauce and let it simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add more salt if required.

Finally add the crispy paneer and mix well.

Serve hot with a pulau or Chinese fried rice or with rotis.

Dr Mohan's Note: To make homemade tomato puree, soak 2-3 medium-sized tomatoes in hot water, peel the skin and then mash or grind the tomatoes to make a paste.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for Chinese fried rice or pulau, try Sangita Agarwal's Veggie Fried Rice or Chef Ajay Chopra's Berry Pulau.

For a Jain version of this pulau, omit the onions. For a vegan version, use tofu instead of paneer.