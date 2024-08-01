News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer

Dr Mohan's Desi-Chinese Chilly Paneer

By Dr SOORAJ MOHAN
August 01, 2024 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When a veterinarian bustles into the kitchen to cook a meal for himself or herself, after a long, tiring day of taking care of his adorable charges, she/he needs a quick-fix recipe.

This is Dr Sooraj Mohan's recipe for a Chinese-inspired Chilly Paneer. He describes it as a "simple, quick and yet very tasty recipe, which can accompany fried rice or a pulau."

Now Chennai-based, Dr Mohan, as the local vet, was till recently the best friend of cats and dogs around Alibag; the fellas loved him. Trained in Chennai, he nearly became a chef instead of a vet and enjoys cooking. He works with strays for Voice of Animals Trust in Chennai.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dr Sooraj Mohan

Chilly Paneer

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

  • 250 gm paneer, diced
  • 1-2 tsp red chilly powder
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1-2 tsp garam masala powder
  • Little water
  • 1-2 tbsp corn starch or rice powder
  • 1-2 tbsp oil
  • Oil for deep frying or pan frying the paneer
  • 1 green Shimla mirchi or capsicum, diced into squares
  • 1 medium onion, diced into squares
  • 1-2 green chillies, each chopped in to three pieces
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp chilly sauce
  • 100 to 150 gm tomato puree, homemade or store bought

Method

  • Make a thick paste out of the dry masalas and powders -- 1 tsp haldi, 1 tsp of the red chilly, 1-2 tsp garam masala, salt and 1-2 tbsp corn starch or rice flour -- with a little water.
    Marinate the diced paneer with the paste and keep aside for 15-30 minutes.
  • In a frying pan or kadhai, either stir or deep fry the marinated paneer over low heat, flipping occasionally, till golden brown.
    Drain onto a tissue or paper towel-lined plate and keep aside.

  • In another frying pan or on a tawa, heat the 1-2 tbsp oil and stir fry the diced onion until golden brown over medium heat.
    Then add the capsicum, green chillies, and remaining 1 tsp chilly powder and fry for 4-5 minutes more.
    Add the tomato puree and fry till the tomato oozes and the oil separates from the tomato.
    Now add the soy sauce, chilly sauce and let it simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
    Add more salt if required.
    Finally add the crispy paneer and mix well.

  • Serve hot with a pulau or Chinese fried rice or with rotis.

Dr Mohan's Note: To make homemade tomato puree, soak 2-3 medium-sized tomatoes in hot water, peel the skin and then mash or grind the tomatoes to make a paste.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for Chinese fried rice or pulau, try Sangita Agarwal's Veggie Fried Rice or Chef Ajay Chopra's Berry Pulau.

For a Jain version of this pulau, omit the onions. For a vegan version, use tofu instead of paneer.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Dr SOORAJ MOHAN
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka
Recipe: No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka
WATCH! Neena Gupta Makes Paneer
WATCH! Neena Gupta Makes Paneer
Recipe: Smokey Paneer Makhani
Recipe: Smokey Paneer Makhani
India's manufacturing sector growth eases in Jul
India's manufacturing sector growth eases in Jul
Kriti's Greek Holiday
Kriti's Greek Holiday
40 missing in HP cloudburst; 7 dead in U'khand
40 missing in HP cloudburst; 7 dead in U'khand
Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad
Army Created Bridge Overnight In Wayanad

More like this

Recipe: Dr Mohan's Bread Upma

Recipe: Dr Mohan's Bread Upma

Recipe: How to make Indonesian Fried Rice

Recipe: How to make Indonesian Fried Rice

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances