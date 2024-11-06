Does Ozempic Help You Reduce Weight?

In India, the drug Ozempic is not licensed for weight loss, but as anti-diabetic medication, warns Dr Chandrakant Lahariya.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Chandrakant Lahariya HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anna Shvets/Instagram

Recently, Maheep Kapoor who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, mentioned how the drug Ozempic (prescribed as anti-diabetic medicine) also results in quick weight loss.

Kapoor was speaking on the show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Season 3, that airs on Netflix and is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

While netizens were quick to Google about the drug and link it to KJo, who has lost lots of weight, he clarified the claims were untrue.

'Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko mile credit?' Karan responded to trolls on Instagram.

Obviously, we are curious to know: Does the anti-diabetic drug Ozempic really help you lose weight?

rediffGURU Dr Chandrakant Lahariya is a diabetologist, an infectious diseases and public health specialist and a vaccine expert.

The Delhi-based physician has over 20 years of experience in hypertension, thyroid disorders and respiratory illnesses.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Chandrakant Lahariya HERE.

Anonymous: Does Ozempic help with long-term weight loss?

What are the side effects of consuming it?

Ozempic helps in weight loss, which can be sustained as long as one continues to take this medicine.

There is no doubt that it helps in reducing weight.

The common side effects associated with this drug (which is available only as an oral formulation in India), are fullness, nausea and vomiting, abdominal discomfort, etc.

In India, the drug is not licensed for weight loss, but as anti-diabetic medication.

Please consult a doctor in person to understand the benefits and risks of the medicine.

Anonymous: I am 50 years old and have diabetes.

I have noticed rashes on the lower part of my legs (around the shins or just above the ankles) and I often feel itching.

I typically wear jeans and sit in an office nine hours daily.

Six months ago, I had a similar issue and when I visited a doctor, he prescribed an anti-allergic and some ointment, which resolved the problem. However, the rashes reappeared about a month ago in the same area.

Please help me understand the reason for this and suggest a permanent solution.

Though you may have rashes due to diabetes-related complications, there are chances those rashes are unrelated or may be allergic.

It would be a good idea to try some anti-allergen and then lotions.

Please consult a skin specialist in person. It is better if rashes and skin issues are examined in person by a doctor.

Thereafter, other approaches can be followed.

Neeraj Gupta: I am 56 years old. I have my cholesterol levels on the borderline.

Even though sometimes I feel very mild pain in the arms (central parts), below the ribs on the left side.

I want a preventative check-up done for arteries, veins and other blood vessel blockage.

Hence, may I request you to please suggest the test required for such type of test?

I am a teetotaller. I do not smoke, or drink alcohol.

It is a good idea that you are considering a preventive health check-up.

Any male who is above 50 years old should get an annual health check-up done. So, please get an annual check-up done.

A comprehensive annual check-up should include a blood investigation -- a comprehensive blood test; ECG; chest X-ray and consultation with a physician after all these tests.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Chandrakant Lahariya HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.