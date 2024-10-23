Can Drinking Water Fix Your Creatinine Levels?

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a kidney health specialist at the Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, offers advice on how to keep your kidneys healthy and functioning well.

The creatinine levels in your blood or urine can indicate if your kidneys are functioning efficiently.

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar is a kidney health specialist who has performed more than 500 kidney transplants, including robotic and high-risk surgeries.

His expertise includes critical care nephrology, paediatric nephrology and kidney transplantation.

Ranjay: My father, aged 78 years, had some breathing problem with chest heaviness for the last 2-3 nights.

His ECG report was not very good and he was advised to meet a cardiologist.

Echo test confirmed some blockages in the arteries leading to heart. But his serum creatinine level is hovering between 1.7-2.1.

In this situation, doctors are unwilling to go for an angiography to check the blockage level percentage.

They say that angiography can only be done if the creatinine level is below 1.2.

What to do in case of any emergency? Please suggest.

Irrespective of the creatinine value, if there is strong suspicion of blockage in the heart, it is better to go ahead with the angiogram as the benefit is more than the risk of worsening of kidney injury.

Dear Dr Vinod Kumar I am a 67-yr-old male having creatine level 1.0.(e-GFR 81.8).

Do I need to worry as it is in increasing trend from 0.7 to 0.9, now 1.0 in last one year.

I am diabetic. Recent result of post lunch glucose 165 fasting plasma glucose 135, having prostate issues as well like urgency of urination.

You need better sugar control.

Prostatic symptoms needs medications.

Get routine urine tests to look for proteinuria.

Otherwise creatinine is in the normal range.

Anonymous: I'm male, age 42 years, height is 5'5", weight 57 kg.

HbA1c is 5, Bun is 6. Bun/Creatinine Ratio is 6.5.

Total Cholesterol is 210. Triglycerides is 104. LDL Cholesterol is 142. Non-HDL cholesterol is 162.

Vitamin - B12 is 148. Vitamin D 25 - Hydroxy is 14.5.

What advice you would give me regarding improvement of health of kidney, cholesterol levels and vitamin deficiency?

Thank you in advance.

Your kidney function seems to be normal.

Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 are abnormal which need correction.

Just drink plenty of fluids and follow a healthy lifestyle.

