Do Girls Change After A Relationship?

Have you felt like your girlfriend has changed after you began your relationship?

Do you feel she interferes and that you no longer have any personal space?

Anonymous: Every time I make plans with my friends, my girlfriend gets upset.

My friends also think she is too controlling.

She says I don't care about her when I spend time with others.

I am not liking this.

Why do girls change after being in a relationship?

I used to have a social life before this relationship.

How do I balance my personal space with our relationship?

The dance between your personal and social life is a very delicate one.

For starters you need to push back on both fronts.

Once you have done this, it's time to evaluate your priorities, set aside time for your girlfriend and your friends and tell both sides that this is how you will be spending time. But also understand that your girlfriend will need more of your time, so, don't resist it.

You will only end up arguing and spoil your interactions. Learn this delicate dance.

