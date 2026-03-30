Divyabharathi Is The GOAT Of...

Divyabharathi never misses when it comes to dressing up, especially when it comes to party fashion.

Bold, experimental and always a little extra, but in the best way, the GOAT actress’ style is a masterclass in how to stand out without trying too hard.

From desi twists to full-blown glam, she’s got a look for every kind of night out and we’re obsessed!

IMAGE: A sheer black top over a bra paired with a sequinned skirt with fur detailing and white sneakers to keep it cool. The perfect edgy concert look! All photographs: Kind courtesy Divyabharathi/Instagram

IMAGE: Wearing a brown shirt tied into a crop top with a white skirt, finished with a Jasmine-style braid, Divyabharathi looks so refreshing.

IMAGE: She serves a major Orange Is the New Black energy in a one-shoulder cutout gown with a bare midriff.

IMAGE: Subtlety is clearly not in Divyabharathi’s itinerary as she poses at the beach wearing a printed dress with heavy oxidized jewellery and stacked kadas.

IMAGE: She wears what looks like a modern version of a sari in an electric blue corset gown with a pleated skirt and a dupatta around the neck.

IMAGE: Looks like Divyabharathi's wardrobe is full of shiny things as she dons one more sequinned skirt!

IMAGE: Yet another stunning orange look that is bold, bright and impossible to miss!