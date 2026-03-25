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Nimrat Kaur Won't Say Yes Until...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 11:17 IST

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When it comes to fashion, Nimrat Kaur believes in 'taking risks but always staying true to who I'm and keeping my body type in mind.'

Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion x FDCI

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Actor Nimrat Kaur, known for films like The Lunchbox and Airlift, says her priority is to focus on consciously choosing roles which she hopes will linger in the collective memory of the audience.

"In a world where everything is forgotten so quickly, there's overload of information and hence it's important to make choices which will last little longer and stay in people's hearts for long time. I've always believed in high quality work and I try to stay close stories that resonate with me," the actor said.

"Also, just because one is free doesn't mean picking up another job for the sake of it so unless I feel I really want to be part of something, I don’t say yes," she said, adding she is eager to step into unexplored genres.

Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion x FDCI

Nimrat was speaking on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, where she walked the runway for Designer label Jajaabor by Kolkata-based Neelanjan Ghosh and his wife Kanika Sachdev.

The actor wore a gold floral corset with a knotted, draped skirt. She completed the look with a single-sleeved cutwork jacket and statement earrings.

Nimrat Kaur at the Lakme Fashion x FDCI

Asked about her take on fashion, Nimrat said it's a "constant evolution".

"Fashion for me means constant evolution, experimenting, taking risks but always staying true to who I'm and keeping my body type in mind. I think that's when you truly channel your innermost confidence," she said.

On the work front, Kaur will be seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie Section 84. The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n and The Girl On The Trailer fame.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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