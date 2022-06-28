News
The Indian Designer Who Made History At Milan

The Indian Designer Who Made History At Milan

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 28, 2022 13:57 IST
Delhi-based Dhruv Kapoor became the first Indian designer to showcase a menswear collection at Milan Fashion Week.  

IMAGE: Dhruv Kapoor at the Milan Fashion Week. All photographs: Pietro S D'Aprano/Getty Images

Listed among GQ India's Most Influential Young Indians of 2022, Dhruv Kapoor has become a name to reckon with when it comes to modern essential clothing.

Recently, the designer -- who launched his namesake label in 2013 -- presented his menswear spring summer 2023 collection, The Seeker, at the Milan Fashion Week; the first time an Indian has done so.

Models strode the runway in tailored blazers that were paired with shorts and accessorised with mini bags. 

Scroll down for glimpses from the streetwear-inspired experimental collection.

 

A model sports an open jacket and playful shorts.
Don't miss the mini bag he's wearing across the shoulder.
And the label, prominently displayed in Hindi.

 

 

Tassels hang loose from the ends of this oversized shirt.

 

 

The designer redefines the boundaries of menswear by playing around with colourful floral prints.

 

 

A model rocks blue separates featuring large flowers.

 

 

In the designer's words, 'The collection hopes to mimic a contemporary society, projecting a parallel universe as our new reality.'

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
