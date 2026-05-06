Dehydrated At Work? Blame Your Office AC!

While being in an air-conditioned room can make you feel pleasant and comfortable, it also has its disadvantages, says Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant-internal medicine at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels

The summers are here and a large majority of us would prefer to avoid sweating in the heat and stay in an air conditioned environment.

When you are at home, chances are you will switch off the AC at some point.

However, in offices, employees spend over 9 to 12 hours in an air conditioned environment on a daily basis.

While being in an air-conditioned room can make you feel pleasant and comfortable, it also has its disadvantages.

How eight hours of AC harms the body

When you step inside an air conditioned space, it helps you stay cool and fresh. However, continuous exposure to the AC can lead to dehydration as the body loses fluids quickly. You may not feel sweaty but your body is still losing water.

Air conditioners reduce humidity by removing moisture from the air, making the environment dry, which can also pull moisture from your skin and body.

As you may not feel thirsty because of this, you may forget to drink enough water, eventually leading to dehydration.

Symptoms of dehydration

Dehydration can manifest in symptoms such as dry skin or lips, headache, feeling tired or low on energy, dry or itchy eyes, dark yellow urine.

The skin may become dry, itchy and red.

Those diagnosed with conditions like eczema, psoriasis or even rosacea need to be careful as their condition can get aggravated due to dry air. Dry air can also accelerate premature ageing and make wrinkles and fine lines more visible.

The constant temperature shifts (outdoor heat to cold indoors) can strain your body’s ability to adapt; many can suffer from inflammation and experience muscle and joint pain.

Prolonged exposure to dry, cold air from the AC tends to irritate the sinuses, which in turn may lead to sinusitis and migraine episodes in sensitive individuals.

Being in the AC for too long can also lead to fatigue, dry and chapped lips, a parched throat or even a dry, irritated nose that can sometimes lead to nosebleeds.

Your skin may feel tight, flaky or dull due to loss of natural oils.

Frequent shifts between hot outdoor temperatures and cold indoor air can also trigger sinus discomfort, headaches or sensitivity in some people.

For a few, this constant transition may worsen joint stiffness or make them feel unusually tired.

Being in constant AC can also lead to lower concentration levels and reduced cognitive performance in some people.

Dehydration shouldn't be taken lightly. If left unmanaged, it can cause dizziness, weakness, headache and low blood pressure. If severe, it may lead to confusion, kidney problems and rapid heartbeat.

Tips to stay hydrated in an air-conditioned room

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock project/Pexels

Make sure to drink at least two litres of water a day. Keep a water bottle near your desk and take small sips throughout the day. Don’t wait to feel thirsty.

Eat water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, oranges and tomatoes.

Opt for a good moisturiser and lip balm as recommended by the doctor to prevent dryness caused by the AC.

Step out of the AC room for a few minutes when possible. Fresh air helps your body balance itself. Take regular breaks every one to two hours and you will feel better. Continuously sitting in the AC room is not advisable at all.

Try to have coconut water, lemon water or buttermilk to maintain hydration and energy levels. Set reminders on the phone to make sure you hydrate. Avoid too much coffee or tea. Caffeine can increase fluid loss.

While sleeping or working, avoid keeping the AC temperature too low.

While travelling in an air conditioned environment like trains, buses or cars, avoid consuming cold drinks as they may not hydrate you.

To avoid dehydration, be mindful of how much time you spend in an air-conditioned space. Take charge of your health. Stay healthy and hydrated!

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