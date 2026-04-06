Suffering From 'Tech Neck'? These Exercises Can Help

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan, a senior physiotherapist, suggests exercises to deal with pain and offers advice on how to take care of your overall health.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Do your neck and shoulders stiffen up due to poor posture?

Do your legs hurt while walking, running or when you take the stairs?

What are some of the exercises you can do to keep your bones and muscles healthy?

rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE

Anonymous: I am suffering from chronic neck and shoulder pain due to long hours on a laptop.

I sit for nearly nine to 10 hours a day in the office and sometimes late at night if there is a pending project.

I feel tightness and burning pain in the evening.

What physiotherapy exercises can I do at home to relieve stiffness?

Can you suggest some simple stretches or posture-correction exercises?

I'm sorry to hear about your condition.

The chronic neck and shoulder pain you're experiencing, also known as 'tech neck', is due to prolonged laptop use.

It is very common among individuals sitting for nine to 10 hours daily to develop tightness and burning pain by evening as sustained postures weaken supportive muscles and strain soft tissues.

I strongly recommend you first visit a qualified physiotherapist nearby for about seven to 10 sessions as they can provide a thorough assessment, use hands-on techniques to release severe tightness and teach you the correct form for self-stretching and strengthening tailored to your specific condition.

In addition to professional guidance, it is crucial that you take a short break every half an hour during work hours to stand, walk briefly and change your posture as this prevents muscles from stiffening up repeatedly.

Once you have learned the proper techniques, you can maintain relief with simple exercises like chin tucks to correct forward head posture, ear-to-shoulder stretches for tight neck muscles and doorway chest openers to counteract rounded shoulders.

Strengthening exercises such as scapular retractions and wall angels are equally important to address the underlying muscle weakness that contributes to recurring pain.

Ensure your workstation is ergonomically set up with your screen at eye level. Applying heat in the evening can help relax burning muscles before you perform your prescribed routine.

Consistent practice of what your physiotherapist teaches you, combined with regular half-hourly breaks, is key to long-term relief and preventing future episodes. I wish you a quick recovery.

Sushanta: I feel pain while walking in the bottom of my left leg, particularly in the back side.

I request your kind advice.

I am sorry to hear about your condition.

Pain at the back of the lower leg while walking may sometimes be related to strain of the Achilles tendon, especially if the discomfort is near the heel or just above it.

This can occur due to overuse, tight calf muscles, sudden increase in walking activity or improper footwear.

Try gentle calf stretching. Avoid excessive walking for a few days. Applying ice for 10 to 15 minutes may help reduce the pain.

However, it is important to get the area properly assessed to confirm the cause.

I would strongly recommend visiting a nearby physiotherapist for a detailed evaluation and appropriate exercises or treatment plan.

I wish you a very quick recovery.

Anonymous: My mother, aged 70 plus, is facing muscle cramps frequently at night.

She has pain in the knees, shoulder and elbow joints.

All her vital parameters are normal.

When we consulted the doctor, he prescribed calcium and vitamins and said it's usual with age.

But she is always in pain, especially during the night.

She is unable to sleep properly, which is also affecting her vital parameters.

Kindly advise which doctor or specialist can help her in this regard. Thank you.

As a physiotherapist, I would say frequent muscle cramps at night and joint pain in the knee, shoulder and elbow are quite common in older adults.

However, it does need attention.

Sometimes cramps can be related to dehydration, muscle tightness, electrolyte imbalance or side effects of medicines such as blood pressure medications.

I would first recommend consulting a physician for a detailed review of her medicines, blood tests (electrolytes, Vitamin D, B12, etc) and overall health.

At the same time, a physiotherapy assessment can be very helpful.

A physiotherapist can check for muscle flexibility, joint mobility and circulation and prescribe gentle stretching, strengthening and relaxation exercises that often reduce night cramps and joint pain.

Regular physiotherapy, along with proper hydration and light evening stretching, can significantly improve sleep and reduce discomfort.

I wish a quick recovery for your mother.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan HERE

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