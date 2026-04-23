Why Are Healthy People Always So Tired?

'Fatigue is the body's most honest signal, not that you're doing too little (in terms of exercise and diet) but that something deeper isn't working the way it should.'

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andres Ayrton/Pexels

You eat clean. You work out. You clock your steps, maybe even your protein intake. On paper, you're doing everything right.

And yet, you're tired. Not just occasionally, but persistently. The kind of fatigue that lingers through the day, shows up as brain fog, irritability or that mid-afternoon crash you've quietly accepted as normal.

So what are we getting wrong about 'being healthy'?

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Ritesh Bawri, founder and chief science officer at wellness platform Nira Balance, breaks down why fatigue has become so common, even among people who seem fit and disciplined. Bawri has studied physiology at the Harvard Medical School and nutrition at Tufts University.

Health isn't what you do; it's how your body responds

According to Bawri, the problem begins with how we define health.

"We've defined health entirely by inputs," he explains. "Eating well and working out are inputs. But energy levels, sleep quality, mood stability, those are outputs. And outputs tell you if your system is actually working."

In other words, you can tick all the right boxes and still be missing what your body is trying to tell you.

Most people, he says, focus on counting calories or tracking workouts but ignore signals like waking up tired or crashing mid-day.

"Health is a conversation between you and your biology. Right now, most people are talking but not listening."

Fatigue is not laziness, it's a signal

We often brush off tiredness as laziness, stress or 'just a long day'. But Bawri insists fatigue is far more meaningful.

"Fatigue is the body's most honest communicator," he says.

It could indicate unstable blood sugar, prolonged stress hormone activity or even underlying inflammation. In simple terms, your body is redirecting energy away from feeling good to dealing with something more urgent.

"Chronic tiredness is rarely laziness. It's a resource allocation problem."

Masking it with caffeine or sheer willpower doesn't solve it, it only delays the message.

'I'm just stressed' might not be the full story

Stress has become a default explanation for everything but Bawri believes it often hides deeper physiological issues.

What we label as 'stress' could actually be disrupted cortisol patterns, poor sleep quality, blood sugar spikes or other imbalances that affect mood.

"Calling it stress and stopping there is like calling a check engine light signal in your car the problem," he says. "The light is not the issue, it's pointing to one."

Your body is constantly trying to stay in balance

At the core of it all is a concept called homeostasis, the body's way of maintaining internal balance.

Bawri compares it to a thermostat.

Your body constantly adjusts processes like blood sugar, hormones and temperature to keep everything within a stable range. But when daily habits repeatedly push it out of balance, the system starts to struggle.

That's when symptoms like fatigue, cravings and brain fog appear, not as diseases but as signs that the system is overworked.

IMAGE: Ritesh Bawri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritesh Bawri IMAGE: Ritesh Bawri.

Everyday habits that are quietly draining your energy

The biggest disrupters aren't dramatic. They're routine.

Drinking coffee too soon after waking, sitting for long hours, eating at irregular times or using screens late at night can all interfere with the body's natural rhythms.

"None of these feel dramatic in the moment," Bawri says. "That's why they're easy to overlook."

Together, they can disrupt sleep, hormones and energy regulation.

You can look fit and still be internally exhausted

One of the most striking points Bawri makes is that external fitness doesn't always reflect internal health.

"It's very common to see people who are lean, athletic, disciplined who are running on fumes," he says.

They may experience poor sleep, irritability, low energy or digestive issues but dismiss them as the cost of performance.

In reality, their bodies could be under sustained stress with elevated cortisol, inflammation and hormonal imbalances.

"It's what we sometimes call 'fit but metabolically stressed'."

Why your energy crashes through the day

If you've ever felt a sudden dip in energy or an intense craving for something sweet, your blood sugar might be to blame.

Spikes and crashes in blood sugar can lead to brain fog, irritability and fatigue often within 40 to 90 minutes of eating.

Many people then reach for sugar or caffeine, unknowingly continuing the cycle.

"These patterns become so normal that people forget they didn't always feel this way," Bawri notes.

Does caffeine help or harm?

Caffeine can help but the timing matters.

Drinking coffee too early in the morning, when your natural cortisol is already high, can interfere with your body's own energy system and build dependence over time.

"Used strategically, caffeine is a tool," he says. "Used as a substitute for rest, it becomes a debt."

Sleep isn't just about hours

Getting eight hours of sleep doesn't guarantee quality rest.

Factors like room temperature, light exposure, late meals and screen use all affect sleep depth and recovery.

Another common mistake? Trying to "catch up" on sleep over the weekend.

"You can't repay sleep debt that way," Bawri explains. "What you do instead is disrupt your circadian rhythm further."

Consistency, especially in wake-up time, is key.

Burnout is physical, not just mental

Burnout is often treated as an emotional issue. But Bawri emphasises its biological side.

Disrupted cortisol rhythms, inflammation and reduced cellular energy production are all part of the picture.

"Fatigue is not weakness. It's biology communicating that repair has been delayed too long."

Why being 'always on' is exhausting

Constant notifications and screen exposure keep the nervous system in a low-level stress state, even if you think you are relaxing.

True recovery, Bawri says, requires a genuine pause, a state where the body feels safe enough to reset.

"Downtime without incoming information isn't a luxury. It's necessary."

Three simple changes that can make a difference

For those feeling tired despite doing everything right, Bawri suggests starting small.

Delay your first meal by 60 to 90 minutes after waking to allow natural hormonal rhythms to settle.

Take a 10 minute walk after your largest meal to stabilise blood sugar.

Fix a consistent wake-up time, even on weekends, to reset your body's internal clock.

"These aren't hacks," he says. "They are conditions your biology was designed for."

And sometimes, restoring those basics is exactly what your body needs to feel like itself again.