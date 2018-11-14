Anisha Padukone's sweet gesture for bride Deepika

November 14, 2018 11:19 IST

The supportive sister just changed her Twitter handle to 'ladkiwale'.

Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika and her sister Anisha are extremely close.

So, it should come as no surprise that Anisha decided to do something special to celebrate Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding.

While the bride and groom, along with their family members and friends have been maintaining a low profile on social media this week, the 27-year-old professional golfer changed her Twitter handle to 'ladkiwale'.

Isn't that a sweet gesture and probably the cutest gift one can give their sister on her wedding day?

Photograph: Courtesy Anisha Padukone/Twitter

Earlier in the year, Anisha had bullied Deepika on Instagram and got some payback too!

