Chocolate Day: 6 Yummy Chocolate Recipes!

Savouring the smooth, melt-in-the-mouth charm of chocolate has always been a delight. But beyond its irresistible flavour, this much-loved treat hides some fascinating facts you may never have come across before. Here are a few...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

1. The Birth Of Modern Chocolate Bar

The first solid eating chocolate appeared in 1847 when British confectioner Joseph Fry blended cocoa butter, sugar and cocoa liquor into a moldable paste. The result was a simple yet revolutionary bar, the ancestor of today's beloved treat.

Please find the recipe: Chocolate Nut Bar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

2. Cocoa Beans Once Worked Like Cash

Long before coins and notes ruled trade, ancient Mesoamerican civilisations like the Aztecs and Mayans treated cacao beans as a valuable medium of exchange. These prized seeds were so respected they were often considered more precious than gold.

Please find the recipe: Chocolate Churros

Photograph: Kind courtesy unknown/Wikimedia Commons

3. The Earliest Chocolate Factory

Commercial chocolate production began in 1728 in the United Kingdom, when Joseph Fry established what is regarded as the first dedicated chocolate factory. It marked the beginning of large-scale chocolate manufacturing.

Please find the recipe: Homemade Chocolate Cookies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chocopologie

4. A Truly Luxury Chocolate Creation

For the ultimate indulgence, Danish chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt crafted the famed 'La Madeline au Truffle'. With prices reaching roughly $2,600 per pound, or about $250 for a single piece, it remains among the world's most extravagant chocolates.

Please find the recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

5. White Chocolate Isn't Quite Chocolate

Despite its creamy appeal, white chocolate lacks cocoa solids. It is mainly made from cocoa butter combined with sugar and milk components, which technically places it outside traditional chocolate definitions.

Please find the recipe: Chocolate Granola Golgappa

Photograph: Kind courtesy USAID Digital Development/Wikimedia Commons

6. Cocoa vs Cacao

Although both originate from the same bean, cacao powder usually comes from unroasted beans that are cold-pressed, preserving natural nutrients and a sharper flavour. Cocoa powder is produced from roasted beans, giving a milder taste and different nutritional qualities.

Please find the recipe: Chocolate Lava Cake