Crunchy and irresistible, these Chocolate Churros are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, rolled in cinnamon sugar and are meant of kids of all ages. Serve them with a homemade chocolate dipping sauce, which is included in the recipe.

Chocolate Churros

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

For the churros

2 cups water

1 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

¼ tsp salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts

2 cups sugar + 1 tsp extra

1½ tbsp dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

Extra virgin olive oil for deep frying the churros

Pastry bag with a star-shaped tip

Cookie sheet

Wooden spoon and wooden skewer

For the chocolate sauce

3 cups milk

1 stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tsp flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Method

For the churros

In a saucepan, whisk the water, 1 tsp sugar, the melted butter, salt and bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat.

Meanwhile, mix the remaining 2 cups of sugar with the cinnamon powder in wide bowl or pie pan.

Once cooled, put the dough into a pastry bag with a star-shaped tip to form the churros with ridges.

Preheat the olive oil in large kadhai or frying pan over medium heat.

Gently drop the churros in batches in the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy, for about 3 to 4 minutes, flipping occasionally, to ensure they cook evenly.

Use the wooden skewer to poke through each piece vertically to allow for steam to escape during frying.

Drain onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Roll the fried churros in the cinnamon sugar mixture and serve with the hot chocolate sauce.

For the chocolate sauce

In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a boil along with the cinnamon, brown sugar over low heat.

Take off heat immediately, cover and cool.

Add the flour, cocoa powder and stir well.

Reheat the mixture over low heat for about 10 to 12 minutes to thicken slightly.

Take off heat and serve hot in cups or little bowls with the churros.

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts.