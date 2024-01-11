Recipe: Homemade Chocolate Cookies

Whip up a batch of delectable Chocolate Cookies and get your kids involved too. They can pipe the ganache or dip the cookies in the chocolate.

These cookies can be stored for weeks in air-tight containers kept in the refrigerator.

Chocolate Cookies

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Servings: 18-20

Ingredients

For the dough

80 gm walnuts

250 gm aatta or wheat flour

½ tsp dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

150 gm cold butter, chopped into small pieces

70 gm icing sugar

1 egg

Pinch salt

For the ganache

150 gm dark chocolate, preferably 60 per cent cacao

100 gm whipping cream

50 ml espresso coffee liqueur

For the decoration

200 gm couverture dark chocolate or dark chocolate with a higher percentage of cocoa butter (available online)

25 walnut halves

All-purpose flour, for rolling out

Baking paper

Piping bag

Cookie cutters

Method

For the dough