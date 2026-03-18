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Charithra Chandran Is A Cute Baddie!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 08:45 IST

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Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is now sailing into a brand new world as she stars in Netflix’s One Piece, season 2.

The actor steps into the role of Nefertiti Vivi aka the assassin Miss Wednesday, a total baddie who stays cool under pressure. And TBH, with Charithra’s fearless fashion game and commanding presence, she seems perfect for the role.

Whether it’s red carpet sparkle or edgy street style, she doesn’t just wear outfits; she owns them!

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: In a lustrous grey backless dress made entirely of tassels, Charithra serves high-fashion drama with ease. Styled with a sleek bun and black tie-up heels, the look is bound to make heads turn. All photographs: Kind courtesy Charithra Chandran/Instagram

 

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: Major magazine front page moment! She layers a crisp white shirt dress under a mini skirt, topped with an oversized suede blazer. Knee-high chocolate brown boots pull the whole look together.

 

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: Charithra keeps it playful in a shiny ivory full-sleeve top drenched in sequins, paired with an itsy-bitsy white skirt. It’s equal parts cute and glam.

 

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: A long black strategically laced dress with a corset bodice brings out her bold, sultry side. Pointed black pumps complete the look with elegance.

 

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: Showing up to an Adidas event in a bikini? Charithra says why not. She pairs a black bikini with a sheer black cover-up, turning sporty dressing into something seriously unique.

 

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: All that glitters is Charithra in a super sexy dress drenched in rhinestones, featuring a deep neckline. Metallic eyes and glossy lips dial up the glam even further.

 

Charithra Chandran

IMAGE: Serving major Kim K energy, she steps out in a black lacy mini dress that feels almost like lingerie, styled with knee-high boxy boots and vintage sunnies.

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