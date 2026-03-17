Oscars: Isha Ambani's Edgy After Party Look!

For the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, Isha Ambani chose a custom couture creation by Swadesh in collaboration with Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swadesh Online/Instagram

After a showstopping debut in vintage Valentino gown at her Oscars debut, Isha Ambani returned to the spotlight in a more dramatic avatar.

For the Vanity Fair after party, she traded her delicate, feminine aesthetic for a more striking, edgier look.

This time, Isha chose a custom creation by Swadesh in collaboration with Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

The ensemble showcased handloom Banarasi brocade, reimagined with a contemporary twist.

'The gold skirt suit was layered with sheer black organza and featured a corseted, short-sleeved jacket and fitted skirt draped with ruffled organza that flowed into a dramatic trailing tail,' says Swadesh on Instagram.

'Intricate gold beadwork beneath the organza, contrasted with black beading above, created a captivating interplay of depth, texture and light.'

Check out some more behind-the-scene images from the event:

IMAGE: Isha wore these custom embellished Christian Louboutin shoes to the party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamie Mizrahi/Instagram

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, partied with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Isha completed the look with jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamie Mizrahi

At the event, Isha also met Amy Homma of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 'to explore future collaborations with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, strengthening the cultural exchange and celebrating Indian creativity on the world stage.'