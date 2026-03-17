HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Oscars: Isha Ambani's Edgy After Party Look!

Oscars: Isha Ambani's Edgy After Party Look!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 12:19 IST

x

 For the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, Isha Ambani chose a custom couture creation by Swadesh in collaboration with Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

isha ambani at vanity fair after party

IMAGE: Isha Ambani attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swadesh Online/Instagram

After a showstopping debut in vintage Valentino gown at her Oscars debut, Isha Ambani returned to the spotlight in a more dramatic avatar.

For the Vanity Fair after party, she traded her delicate, feminine aesthetic for a more striking, edgier look.

This time, Isha chose a custom creation by Swadesh in collaboration with Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu.

The ensemble showcased handloom Banarasi brocade, reimagined with a contemporary twist.

'The gold skirt suit was layered with sheer black organza and featured a corseted, short-sleeved jacket and fitted skirt draped with ruffled organza that flowed into a dramatic trailing tail,' says Swadesh on Instagram.

'Intricate gold beadwork beneath the organza, contrasted with black beading above, created a captivating interplay of depth, texture and light.'

Check out some more behind-the-scene images from the event:

Isha wore custom embellished Christian Louboutin shoes for Vanity Fair After Party 2026

IMAGE: Isha wore these custom embellished Christian Louboutin shoes to the party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamie Mizrahi/Instagram

 

isha ambani parties with Priyanka Chopra, Anand Piramal and Nick Jonas

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, partied with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Isha completed the look with jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamie Mizrahi

At the event, Isha also met Amy Homma of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 'to explore future collaborations with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, strengthening the cultural exchange and celebrating Indian creativity on the world stage.'

isha ambani at vanity fair oscar party lacma 2026

REDIFF STYLE

RELATED STORIES

Isha Ambani's STUNNING Oscar Debut!
Isha Ambani's STUNNING Oscar Debut!
Priyanka's Oscar Fashion Moment At Vanity Fair Party
Priyanka's Oscar Fashion Moment At Vanity Fair Party
Desi Designers Who Took Over Oscars 2026
Desi Designers Who Took Over Oscars 2026
What's Inside The Rs 3 Cr Oscar Swag Bag?
What's Inside The Rs 3 Cr Oscar Swag Bag?
Pratibha, Ibrahim Spotted Hand In Hand!
Pratibha, Ibrahim Spotted Hand In Hand!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Ashnoor Kaur's graceful look wins the hearts of fans0:58

Ashnoor Kaur's graceful look wins the hearts of fans

Cloud of smoke seen near US Embassy in Baghdad0:55

Cloud of smoke seen near US Embassy in Baghdad

Latest Visuals: 400 Killed in Pakistan Strike on Kabul Hospital0:54

Latest Visuals: 400 Killed in Pakistan Strike on Kabul...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO