How to amp up your style game at work

January 17, 2019 08:02 IST

Simple, stylish and sophisticated -- three mantras for perfect work wear, says Deepshikha Gupta.

Dressing up can be fun. But there are times when most of us falter and go wrong -- like at the workplace.

Lines are blurring between work wear and casual wear. But it can be challenging to create a harmonious look from head to toe.

Most work wear is western these days and very few options in jewellery that don't appear mismatched or flashy.

Though maintaining decorum is important at work, it definitely does not mean sacrificing on style.

While pearl and diamond have remained the favorites to complete the official look conventionally, these tips will inspire your work wardrobe:

Keep it simple and impactful

A simple look always works in a professional setup.

Go for a sleek gold ring with white enamel, that spells style and sophistication in the same piece and can be a conversation starter at work.

Complex designs, multicolour pieces or too many dangling units come across as too distracting or playful at work and hardly go with western wear.

Go for minimal hoops and studs

IMAGE: Pair your power suit with hoops like Priyanka Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Whether you are wearing a shirt and pencil skirt or a crisp suit, hoops and studs can never go wrong.

Opt for beautiful rose gold stud earrings with solid stones or sleek hoops in gold.

Try different textures in yellow gold, or go for diamond studded small hoops if you like to play it safe and sober.

Bracelets over bangles

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor shows you how to wear your mangalsutra as a bracelet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram

Large and overworked bracelets or heavy bangles are a complete no-no for work.

Apart from hindering hand movement, they can also create a lot of distraction.

A classy and minimal bracelet with gold, cabochon gemstones or diamonds can be a perfect accessory for work wear.

Pastel colours

IMAGE: Chitrangada Singh knows how to wear accessories that can amp up the boring monochrome look. Photograph: A still from Inkaar

Spring Summer’18 saw an explosion of pastels.

Understated colours like pastels, namely, blush pink, pistachio greens, peach, duck egg blue, lemon sorbet look feminine and classy.

Go for jewellery that interprets this colour in gemstones or enamel.

Pastels work, even when mixed up, so you don’t have to worry about matching your accessories.

Fashion jewelry with gemstones, gold or diamond motifs

IMAGE: Sonam rocks two different looks with minimal and elaborate accessories that don't scream for attention. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram

If it's a Friday or a casual office event, don’t be hesitant to try a slinky chain with gold nuggets or diamonds.

You can also choose long gold chains with gemstones that can lift a most serious look, bringing a perfect fusion of formal and fun.

Drop earrings

IMAGE: Drop earrings or silver jhumkis go well with Indian and western attire. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/Getty Images

These can make you look simple and chic at the same time.

Minimal drop earrings go well with any business attire.

Team this up with a high ponytail or soft curls to complete your look.

Lightweight and trendy jewellery such as gold danglers can jazz up a dull day and make you look forward to working.

Modern rings

Lastly, rings are often work wear favorites.

Open top minimal band rings, eternity bands, pastel gemstones with textured gold are few that can blend easily in your work look.

Simple, stylish and sophisticated -- three mantras for perfect work wear!

Wearing jewellery that complements any attire can come like a breath of fresh air.

In addition, the last month of a year is the perfect opportunity to end it in style and usher in the new year with panache.

The cold weather inevitably dictates sombre attires where beauty would lie in subtlety.

Simple and sophisticated jewellery spells oodles of style and works best in a professional setup.

Deepshikha Gupta is senior vice president-design, Melorra, an online jewellery brand.