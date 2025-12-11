HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can You Ace This Workplace Quiz?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
1 Minute Read
December 11, 2025 09:00 IST

Do you know the difference between quiet quitting and 'The Great Resignation?'
Play this quiz and tell us how clued in you are with the latest workplace lingo.

can you crack this workplace quiz?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitaly Gariev/Pexels

Are you truly a corporate cool or just pretending to be one on LinkedIn?

Do you know the difference between 'quiet quitting' and 'The Great Resignation?

As the year draws to a close, here's a quick quiz to check how fluent you are when it comes to understanding the current workplace.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF GETAHEAD
