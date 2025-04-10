HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Productive Are You When You WFH?

By Compiled by SEEMA PANT
April 10, 2025 10:25 IST

On Global Work From Home Day, take our quiz to find out just how productive you really are when you're working remotely!

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Los Muertos Crew/Pexels

While most companies are insisting employees return to the office, not everyone is ready to give up the flexibility of working from home.

The remote work debate is still going strong but, for now, the hybrid model seems to be giving a tough fight in the return-to-office debate.

How are you faring when it comes to working from home?

Are you totally in your element or do you find yourself getting distracted?

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Compiled by SEEMA PANT
