Want To Quit Your Job? Answer These Questions First

The size or turnover of a company, or even the salary package offered, no longer prevents employees from quitting, notices rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

If you look at newspapers or news portals -- or even platforms like Reddit, X and LinkedIn -- you'll notice numerous reports of employees quitting their jobs without any hesitation or regret. They simply send an email or hand in their resignation letter and move on.

We have also seen employees submit mass resignations to express their frustration and anger.

It is evident that many organisations, especially IT companies, frequently resort to layoffs without adequate advance notice. Just a quick email and, within minutes, their official e-mail IDs and phone numbers are blocked.

A recent case involved a senior employee who had worked for 31 years at a major American e-commerce giant. When he was terminated without any notice, he wrote an emotional open letter to his management. He shared how, in all those long years, he had never taken extended leave, had missed countless festivals with his family and could rarely play with his children; yet, in the end, he was unceremoniously removed from his job.

His letter moved many people who felt deep sympathy for him; it also raised a powerful question: What are we really working for?

We spend half our lives serving others and still do not receive the respect or rewards we deserve.

I personally believe that the Indian job market, especially the service sector, and more specifically the IT sector, is going through a difficult phase, where neither employers nor employees are confident about the long-term future of their association.

On the one hand, employers and HR teams are struggling to retain talent; on the other, employees are quitting their jobs as quickly as they join.

As we discuss this issue today, we must acknowledge the reality of the Indian job market which has been labelled one of the worst in the Employee Happiness Index.

If you are also planning to quit your job or look for a new one, here's a list of questions you must consider before taking the decision:

Ready?

Who matters most for the success of any organisation -- the top management or its employees?

To me, it is the top management that makes or breaks the organisation.

The employees, including mid-level managers, are mere executors.

The policies framed by the top management largely determine the working conditions within the organisation.

We have to remember that the support and respect given to employees by the top management makes all the difference.

When we look at employee retention indices, we find that certain sectors, like banking, insurance, NBFCs, telecom, e-commerce, retail, hospitality, IT and ITES, media and real estate are notorious for hiring and firing employees.

Long working hours and lack of leave, especially during festivals, make employees less loyal to management, leading to frequent job switches.

The rising trend in India, where many employees have lost respect for their employers, is worrisome.

Mutual respect, timely reward and recognition, along with care and personal attention to each employee, can change this hire-and-fire approach.

Until then, India will continue to be rated poorly in terms of employer-employee relationships.