10 Tips For Healthy Knees, Strong Joints

Wearing the wrong footwear is one of the common causes of joint injury and pain, warns Dr Anup Khatri.

How to protect yourself from a knee injury? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.



In the last couple of years, an increasing number of young adults in India are being diagnosed with knee pain, inflammation of the joints and early signs of osteoarthritis.

This surge in joint issues can be attributed to various factors like rising cases of obesity, a sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits.

Remember, humans are built for movement. An active lifestyle is the key to overall well-being.

When you make poor lifestyle choices, it leads to unhealthy weight gain thus exerting pressure on the joints, leading to pain, inflammation and injuries.

Can this be avoided?

Yes!

What can youngsters do to prevent joint pain and improve their quality of life?

The following tips can be helpful when it comes to protecting your knees and joints from pain and damage.

1. Maintain a healthy weight

It is a known fact that when you gain weight it leads to unnecessary strain on the knees and joints.

If you are overweight, you will gradually complain of excruciating knee and joint pain while walking, running, squatting, sitting down and taking the stairs.

To prevent this, it is essential to opt for a well-rounded diet and daily exercise daily. Cut down those excess kilos and reduce the strain on your knees. This will significantly lower your risk of developing joint problems.

You may want to consult a dietician for a personalised diet plan.

It is advisable not to try any diets on your own as it can result in nutritional deficiencies and other side effects.

2. Work on your core and leg muscles

A strong core and leg muscles will provide better support for your knees and reduce pain.

Pick exercises and activities that target your abs, back, quadriceps and hamstrings regularly.

Planks, squats and lunges are excellent choices for building strength.

It is recommended that you seek the help of a professional trainer to avoid injuries.

3. Go for low-impact exercises

While regular exercise is crucial for joint health, certain high-impact activities may aggravate joint and knee pain.

In such cases, you can opt for low-impact exercises like swimming or cycling.

4. Follow a technique

Are you doing strength training daily?

Whether you're lifting weights at the gym or playing a sport, using the correct technique and form is necessary to prevent any injury.

Consider working with a trainer who will monitor your form and suggest exercises that will work best for you.

5. Wear appropriate shoes

Wearing the wrong pair of footwear is one of the common causes of injury and pain.

While it may be tempting to wear Crocs for all-day comfort, it is important that you start choosing shoes that provide good support and cushioning, especially if you are on the go.

6. Pay attention to your posture

Poor posture can lead to misalignment of your spine and pelvis, which can gradually take a toll on the knees.

It would be a good idea to maintain a proper posture when sitting, standing, working and walking.

Avoid hunching.

7. Warm up before any exercise

Don't ignore the benefits of a good warm-up before a workout session.

An expert-advised warm-up increases the blood flow to your muscles and joints, making them flexible and reducing the chances of injury.

Spend at least 10 minutes doing light cardio and stretching before starting any exercise.

Just like warming up, you will also have to cool down after you exercise.

8. Don't ignore the signs

If you experience persistent knee pain or discomfort, don't ignore it.

Take a break from activities that exacerbate the pain and follow the suggestions of your doctor.

Rest well, drink water and resume doing any activity only when you feel better.

9. Drink plenty of water

Proper hydration is important for joint health.

Water helps lubricate your joints and provides nutrients to the cartilage.

10. Choose anti-inflammatory foods

Certain foods can help reduce inflammation such as Omega-3 fatty acids (found in salmon and walnuts) and antioxidants (found in berries and leafy greens).

Add spices like turmeric and ginger to your diet.

By following the above-mentioned tips, you can reduce the risk of developing knee problems and keep your joints healthy.

Dr Anup Khatri is senior consultant-orthopedics at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

