Can I Get Into Govt Medical College Through Donation?

'If anyone claims they can secure your admission in a government medical college in exchange for money, remember it's a scam!' warns rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder, Zanwar Classes.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

Are you preparing for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination?

Do you know how many attempts are allowed in the JEE?

Is it possible to secure admission in government medical colleges through donation?

rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar, founder of Zanwar Classes, has been guiding engineering and medical science aspirants with their preparation for various competitive examinations.

You too can post your science and engineering career-related queries to rediffGURU Radheshyam Zanwar HERE.

Farhan: Sir, I passed Class 10 in 2024 and I want to appear for the Class 12 exam in 2026.

If I do not appear for the Class 12 exam in 2026, will my JEE Mains attempt be counted?

Will my JEE Mains attempt be over by 2028?

It is unclear to me: Why do you not want to appear for the 12th standard board exam in 2026?

If you don't appear for your Class 12 exam in 2026, that year won't be counted as a JEE Main attempt.

Suggestion: It is better to focus on the 2026 board examination. You have ample time.

Losing a valuable year without a strong reason is not advisable. The final decision, thoughts and perception, however, are yours.

Good luck.

Anonymous: Dear Sir, I have completed BTech in mechanical engineering in 2019 with 59.72 per cent marks from Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

But it is required to have 60 per cent or above for many competitive exams as per the minimum educational qualification.

Kindly suggest how I can now get 60 per cent or above. Is there any procedure?

I am a working professional with 15 years of experience at a multinational company. I have been working since 2010, following the completion of my diploma in mechanical engineering.

You completed a diploma in 2010 and it took nine years to complete BTech.

It is not clear why it took you so much time.

You are mentioning your 15 years of working experience, ie from 2010 to 2025. Have you completed BTech in regular mode or distance/part-time mode?

Yet, here is my reply to your question: Since you have already completed your BTech with 59.72 per cent, there is no official procedure to increase or re-evaluate marks once the degree is awarded as universities generally do not allow improvement exams for passed candidates.

For competitive exams that strictly require 60 per cent or above in graduation, eligibility cannot be bypassed. However, you may explore exams or opportunities where the requirement is only 'pass in graduation' or where work experience is valued more than marks.

Another option is to pursue higher studies (like MTech, MBA or PG diploma) where the eligibility is based on completion of graduation, not percentage, and then use your postgraduate qualification for further opportunities.

Your 15 years of industry experience in MNCs is also a strong advantage and may open doors in professional certifications, executive programmes or lateral entry opportunities that do not focus on graduation percentage.

Anonymous: Do government medical colleges take admission through donation as well?

Government colleges in India never accept donations for admission to undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

All admissions are granted strictly on merit.

If anyone claims they can secure your admission in exchange for money, remember -- it's a scam. Such people are trying to cheat you.

Stay alert. Do not fall for such traps. If possible, report such incidents to the police immediately.

Your future is built on merit, not money.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.