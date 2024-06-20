10 Tips for Losing Belly Fat

Limit your intake of refined carbohydrates like white bread, pasta, and sugary snacks.

Opt for complex carbs like whole grains, vegetables, and fruits.

Focus on consuming fewer calories overall to create a calorie deficit, which is necessary for weight loss, advises rediffGURU Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels.com

Have you recently undergone a surgery and trying to get back to your routine?

Are you struggling to lose belly fat?

Do you want to improve your overall health and fitness?

Dr Shakeeb Ahmed Khan is a senior consultant physiotherapist with over 12 years of experience specialising in orthopaedic and paediatric physiotherapy.

He has served as a technical consultant for the World Health Organisation, the United Nations, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and several national and international NGOs.

Besides physiotherapy, he is keenly interested in disability management, early intervention, geriatric care and assisting children with disabilities.

Anonymous: I am 57 year old. I used to consume alcohol 180 ml every day.

My abdomen is increasing. What should I do?

As a physiotherapist, I strongly advise you to stop consuming alcohol, as it significantly impacts your health and contributes to abdominal weight gain.

Focus on consuming fewer calories overall to create a calorie deficit, which is necessary for weight loss. Incorporate more lean proteins into your diet, such as chicken, fish, tofu, and legumes. Protein helps build and repair muscle tissue and keeps you feeling full longer.

Limit your intake of refined carbohydrates like white bread, pasta, and sugary snacks. Opt for complex carbs like whole grains, vegetables, and fruits.

Engage in short bursts of high-intensity exercises followed by brief periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. Examples include sprinting, cycling, or jumping jacks.

Aim for 20 to 30 minutes per session, three to four times a week. Incorporate longer sessions of low-intensity activities such as walking, swimming, or light jogging.

Aim for at least 30 to 60 minutes per session, five times a week. Regular exercise is crucial for effective weight management.

Make sure to stick to your workout routine. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support metabolic processes.

Ensure you get adequate sleep, as it is essential for recovery and overall health.

Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.

Consider scheduling regular sessions with a physiotherapist to tailor a specific exercise programme to your needs and monitor your progress.

Additionally, consulting a nutritionist can help you develop a balanced diet plan that aligns with your weight loss goals.

Koushik: I am 53 years now. Can I use 20 pounds weigh of dumbbells during exercise?

Yes, you can use 20-pound dumbbells during exercise. However, avoid jumping and start gradually.

Also, be mindful of your heart and blood pressure conditions.

It's important to consult with your doctor before beginning any new exercise routine to ensure it's safe for your health. Here's a gradual regime to help you safely reach the goal of using 20-pound dumbbells.

In weeks 1-2, start with 5-pound dumbbells, exercising three times a week with two sets of 12-15 reps for bicep curls, shoulder press, tricep extensions, lateral raises, chest press, and bent-over rows.

In weeks 3-4, increase to 8-pound dumbbells and reduce reps to 10 to 12.

For weeks 5-6, use 12-pound dumbbells and do 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

In weeks 7-8, advance to 15-pound dumbbells with 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps.

Finally, in weeks 9-10, transition to 20-pound dumbbells with 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps.

Warm-up with 5-10 minutes of light cardio and cool down with five to ten minutes of stretching in each session. Wishing you the best.

Kamal: My wife is 59 years old. Looking at her X-ray, doctor has said that the knee joint gap is almost negligible and has recommended knee replacement.

Is there any possibility that physiotherapy and medicines can help?

Given your wife's condition, where the knee joint gap is almost negligible, I would first recommend opting for conservative management through physiotherapy and medication before considering knee replacement surgery.

Focus on strengthening the muscles around the knee, such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calf muscles, with exercises like leg lifts, hamstring curls, and calf raises.

Perform exercises to maintain and improve the knee's range of motion, including knee bends and stretches.

Engage in low-impact activities like swimming, cycling, or using an elliptical machine to reduce stress on the knee while maintaining cardiovascular fitness.

Include exercises that improve balance and stability to help prevent falls and further injury.

Starting with physiotherapy and conservative management can often provide significant relief and improve quality of life, potentially delaying or even avoiding the need for surgery.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.