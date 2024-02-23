How To Lose Belly Fat

A fibre-rich food will help you lose weight and control blood sugar spikes, advises rediffGURU Rebecca Pinto.

Is a frozen shoulder serious or curable?

Can varicose veins be reversed with exercise?

How can one limit sugar intake and reduce belly fat?

rediffGURU Rebecca Pinto is a physiotherapist and nutritionist who helps patients with physical difficulties resulting from illness, injuries and ageing. She also helps people correct their diet.

Savita: I had anterolisthesis L5-S1 in Jan'20.

Now I am doing normal physiotherapy exercises and 10k walking daily.

Before this I was able to do 40 surya namaskars. Now I am not allowed to do so.

Please suggest more heavy and hard exercises.

Can I perform the dumbbells exercises?

Hi. Please do not opt for heavier exercises unless your core is strong enough.

Work on your core strength and only then gradually increase exercises.

Anonymous: I have pain in shoulders and neck with stiffness.

Doctor said it is due to degeneration and connected to nerves running from behind ears.

He said not to massage neck and shoulder. Why is it so?

Please listen to your doctor.

A massage must have aggravated the tightness.

It would be best to allow it to relax.

Venkat: I have varicose veins in my both legs.

Can it be cured by exercise?

It can be managed, but not cured.

It would be best to get your scans to a physiotherapist so they can identify the case better in person.

Anonymous: What should be my diet to reduce belly fat?

I am 54. I am male.

Also what should be my daily food to control my blood sugar?

Hi, try and add more fibre to your diet.

A fibre-rich food will help you lose weight and control blood sugar spikes.

