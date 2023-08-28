Can Diabetes Be Reversed? rediffGURU Dr Baxi Answers

Want to know how you can manage diabetes?

Ask rediffGURU Dr Rahul Baxi HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay.com

Is your blood sugar higher in the morning?

Do you feel the urge to urinate more frequently, like maybe five to seven times in a day?

Do you suffer from blurry vision, fatigue, weakness?

Have you recently lost or gained weight?

If your answer is yes, chances are you may be at risk of getting diabetes.

According to rediffGURU Dr Rahul Baxi, honorary consultant diabetologist at the Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mumbai, a healthy diet, along with regular walking and/or exercise, as the key to managing your sugar levels and keeping it under control.

You can ask Dr Baxi your diabetes-related questions HERE.

Moinaddin: Nowadays we are hearing a lot on reversal of diabetes.

We hear stories of chronic diabetic patients who were insulin-dependent for many years getting free of diabetic medicine in a year's time and also of people who have landed up in ICUs after starting the programme?

Can these stories be believed and whether reversal is really possible?

Being a diabetic since the last two years, would like to get a clarity from an expert like you.

Diabetes remission is a better term than reversal.

Patient selection is important and it may not be possible in all.

Diet and lifestyle changes are the key, with weight reduction if required.

Need guidance with a team of a doctor and a registered dietician.

Initially, some medicines may also help with weight and then can be gradually tapered.

Even after remission, regular monitoring may be needed as advised.

Prasanta: Checked my sugar level few days back and it was fasting 93 and PP 141.

My age is 49 years, male. Is it very alarming and what precautions should I take?



You may do HbA1c tests also.

PP 141 is just in the range for impaired glucose tolerance.

Appropriate diet, daily exercise/walking and weight reduction if needed; this should be the plan.

Anonymous: Fasting and post sugar levels do not matter, only H1BAC matters.

Fasting and post sugar levels range depends up on the age?

Not true. Glucose levels throughout the day matter.

A combination of high and low glucose levels on some days will still give a good HbA1c.

We need to avoid both highs and lows.

'Time in range' is the latest concept and you need a CGM (continuous glucose monitor) device to estimate that.

Yes, the targets for glucose levels have to be set based on age, comorbidities, other reports etc.

K: My age is 63 yrs and am diabetic since 7 yrs.

My fasting sugar varies between 120-130 and PP 170-180. HBa1c is 7.5.

I am taking Glycomet 500 SR twice and Omen 20 once for BP.

My doctor has advised control the HBa1c within 7.

Please advise how I would maintain the same?

Secondly, for toothache, the dentist has prescribed RR Sensofrom gel.

Should I use the same toothpaste as it contains glycerine?

Thanks and regards.

Yes, getting HbA1c to 7 per cent or below would be ideal.

Diet, daily walk/exercise are the key, along with appropriate medicines.

Dental surgeons will be the best to advise regarding the right toothpaste.

Anil: Sir I have been asked to take Remylin D after dinner along with daily diabetic medicines?

Is this enough or do you have take any other vitamins?

My age 54 and diabetic for the past 7 years. My diabetes is under control.

It would be good to check Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 levels and then the course of vitamin replacement and doses may be decided.

You can ask Dr Rahul Baxi your diabetes-related questions HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.