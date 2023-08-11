Who's At Greater Risk Of Diabetes?

If you have obesity, you're about six times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those at a healthy weight, warns Dr Piyush Lodha.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Artem Podrez/Pexels.com

Your chances of developing Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2 DM) depend on a combination of various risk factors rather than one single risk factor.

Knowing the risk factors for Type 2 diabetes (external link) can help you make changes that promote positive effects and thus prevent development of diabetes.

Certain risk factors like family history, age, race, or ethnicity, can't be changed, however you may be able to avoid some risk factors by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and being physically active.

Risk Factors for Type 2 Diabetes

1. Family history

Genetics plays a role as a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. You're two to six times more at risk if you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes,

2. Race or ethnic background

It is observed that diabetes has a higher prevalence in certain race and ethnic background populations including Asian-Indian

3. Age

If you are 35 or older then you are at higher risk for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Even though the risk of Type 2 DM increases as a person gets older, due to current lifestyle practices the incidence of Type 2 DM in young individuals has increased significantly.

4. Gestational diabetes

If you have a history of gestational diabetes (external link) i.e. Diabetes during pregnancy, then you are at increased risk of developing diabetes later in life.

About 50 per cent of women with gestational diabetes go on to develop Type 2 diabetes.

You can lower your risk by reaching a healthy body weight after delivery.

Lifestyle changes leading to overweight or obesity

It is important to know that obesity or overweight is one of the major risk factors for Type 2 diabetes.

If you have obesity, you're about six times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those at a healthy weight.

Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas in the body to regulate the blood sugar levels.

In obese individuals with Type 2 diabetes, the amount of insulin produced may not meet the requirements of the body, thus, the blood sugar remains elevated. This is termed insulin resistance.

Acanthosis nigricans (a skin condition with dark, thick patches on the neck or armpits), deranged cholesterol levels and central (abdominal) deposition of fat can be signs of insulin resistance and risk for diabetes.

Your Body Mass Index (BMI) can help you identify if your weight is healthy, if you are overweight or obese.

Most adults with a BMI of 25 or higher are overweight and have a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Asian-Indians are considered overweight if their BMI is 23 or higher.

For prevention of Type 2 diabetes (external link), reduction of obesity is a key goal which can be achieved by reducing caloric intake and increasing the physical activity

1. Prediabetes

Prediabetes is defined as glucose levels above normal but below diabetes thresholds. People with prediabetes are at high-risk state for diabetes with an annualised conversion rate of 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

2. New risk factors for Type 2 Diabetes

A. Anxiety disorders

B. Lack of sleep (Insomnia): Insomnia was identified as a risk factor in a particular study suggesting that people living with the condition are 17 per cent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes

C. Children are also at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes in future if, they were born with a low birth weight or if their parent had gestational diabetes while pregnant with the child.

D. Medical conditions: Certain common medical conditions like Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) or depression and anxiety can also increase your risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

E. Stress: Blood sugar levels may rise due to hormones being released in response to stress. Thus stress is linked to develop diabetes in long term.

Expert tips to prevent Type 2 diabetes

Even if you have risk factors, you can have some changes that can reduce the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Certain non-modifiable risk factors can't be altered; however we can work on modifiable risk factors and thus reduce the risk of diabetes.

1. Eating habits

Having a balanced diet rather than a fancy diet would be more beneficial and sustainable. Limiting refined sugars and refined carbohydrates, having a balance between high glycemic food items with low glycemic food items, and eating a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is a great way of better food habits.

2. Increase physical activity

The best exercise is the one that you will stick to for long. A realistic short-term plan should be developed to ensure success. Various studies have shown that regular physical activity can increase lifespan by up to 5 years.

3. Lose weight

Embracing healthy food habits and physical activity as a lifestyle, can help you keep the weight in control

4. Regular health checkup

This is important if you are at risk of diabetes or you have prediabetes. Talk with a healthcare professional about changes which you should make

5. Adequate sleep and stress management

Poor sleep patterns may lead to glucose intolerance followed by a spike or drop in blood sugar.

Hence adequate rest and sleep is equally important for diabetes management.

Although Type 2 Diabetes may not always be preventable, there are simple steps you can take to help reduce your risk and even delay a diagnosis. Making simple changes to your daily habits can seem challenging at first but will eventually result in improving your overall health.

Dr Piyush Lodha in a diabetologist and endocrinologist, Ruby Hall Clinic.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com