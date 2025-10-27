HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can Alcoholism Be A Reason For Divorce?

rediffGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
October 27, 2025 14:06 IST

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur explains how you can save your marriage when alcoholism becomes a problem.

rediffGURUS: Can alcoholism be a reason for divorce?

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Living with a partner who smokes or drinks too much can be really hard.

If there is no self-control, and there is abuse involved, you may feel hurt and angry.

Over time, it can start to affect your relationship and even lead to thoughts of divorce.

In such a situation, can a marriage be fixed with the right intervention?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a therapist and marriage counsellor from Amritsar, explains how you can help your partner deal with addiction while giving your relationship a second chance.

  You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur HERE.

Anonymous: I am a 38-year-old woman married for 14 years.
My husband is an alcoholic and is mentally abusive to me and our two daughters, aged 10 and 7.
He earns Rs 2.5 lakhs per month but spends most of it on drinking.
My parents say I should adjust for the sake of our children as divorce is a shame in our community. However, I can no longer tolerate him.
Should I seek a divorce?
How will I support my daughters on my salary of Rs 65,000?
I am scared and confused. Please help.

I understand your concern. It is important to take care of your kids, but at the same time, it is not advisable to be in such an abusive relationship.

When your husband is not under the influence of alcohol, then you can talk to him regarding his treatment and your kids' future.

Make him feel that he is important and that alcoholism can be treated; spend good family time with him.

Get his treatment done and try to stay together happily.

rediffGURU Dr UPNEET KAUR
