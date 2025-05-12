82% Indians Eye Job Change In 12 Months

As many as 76 per cent of respondents said they will be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for better ones.

Kindly note the images in this feature have been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitaly Gariev/Pexels

More than 80 per cent of employees of Indian companies are in the midst of changing employers or might seek new jobs in 12 months, according to a survey by Aon, a global professional services firm. The international number is 60 per cent.

As many as 7 per cent of respondents in India said they feel undervalued and 13 per cent globally, said Aon's 2025 Employee Sentiment Study.

"Until recently, very few companies considered how benefits, wellness and health care programmes could shape their employer brand and employee value proposition," said Nitin Sethi, head of Talent Solutions for India, at Aon.

"Post-Covid, we are seeing changes as employees increasingly value these programmes, and companies are more actively branding and communicating their availability to current and future employees," Sethi adds.

"A multigenerational workforce is accelerating this change, while advanced technology is making it easier to implement these programmes. In the next decade, companies that excel in benefits, health and wellness will have a significant opportunity to position themselves as best-in-class employers," he said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

The survey questioned more than 9,000 company employees in 23 'geographies', including the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Australia. It found 82 per cent of respondents in India are considering changing employers.

Medical coverage was one of the highest valued benefits across all generations among those surveyed in India, with Gen X and Gen Y rating it higher than Gen Z.

Gen Z rated work-life balance as the top-valued benefit.

As many as 76 per cent of respondents said they will be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for better ones.

This highlights the necessity for businesses in India to align their total rewards and benefits strategies with the changing expectations of their workforce, according to the survey.

"Employees are increasingly aware of the advantages of medical and life benefits," said Ashley Dsilva, head of Health and Wealth Solutions and director and principal officer for India at Aon.

"The importance of retirement and financial planning among the young workforce is surprising. This shift may be due to a better understanding of the impact of inflation on daily living, especially since entry-level wages have stagnated in many sectors."

At the same time, younger employees have increased debts with a substantial portion taking on personal loans before age 30.

Employers have a clear opportunity to highlight the value of their benefits and emphasise financial wellbeing in their offerings and enhance employee engagement through innovative communication methods, said Dsilva.

The survey found that 10 per cent of company employees in the country had no confidence that their employer is investing in their skills development and training to prepare them for the future of work.

Alongside, employees showed a higher commitment to improving their skills in artificial intelligence.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff