Budget-Friendly Tablet: OnePlus Pad Go 2

Budget-Friendly Tablet: OnePlus Pad Go 2

By REDIFF GADGETS
December 30, 2025 09:40 IST

In India, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is priced from ₹26,999, with the entry-level variant offering 8 GB of memory and 128 GB of internal storage in a Wi-Fi-only configuration.

oneplus pad go 2

All photographs: Kind courtesy OnePlus

1. Display

The tablet delivers an immersive visual experience with IMAX-sized clarity, boasting a 2.8K resolution and an impressive 900 nits of high-brightness mode for vibrant, sharp images.

Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, while the 7:5 screen aspect ratio make reading and writing more comfortable and engaging.

oneplus pad go 2

2. Design

The device features a sleek and modern design, measuring 266.01 x 192.77 x 6.83 mm and weighing 599 gm for the 5G variant. It is available in two stylish shades -- Lavender Drift and Shadow Black.

oneplus pad go 2

3. Stylo

Its stylo promises smooth, precise writing with 4,096 pressure levels and up to 20 hours of standby.

oneplus pad go 2

4. Software

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, promising up to five years of operating system updates and six years of security patches for long-lasting, secure performance.

oneplus pad go 2

5. Processor

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, delivering smooth multitasking, fast app launches, and ample space for files and media.

oneplus pad go 2

6. Camera

The gadget features an 8-megapixel rear camera for clear photos and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, ideal for video calls and selfies.

oneplus pad go 2

7. Battery

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 packs a 10,050mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging and compatible with a 45W charger, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick power top-ups.

