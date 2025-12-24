Oppo Set To Launch Reno 15 Pro Mini Soon

Oppo is said to be preparing for the India debut of its Reno 15 Pro Mini towards the end of December, with a possible spillover into early 2026.

Despite its smaller footprint, the premium handset is expected to pack a powerful Dimensity 8450 processor and sport a vibrant 6.32-inch OLED screen, promising flagship-grade performance in a pocket-friendly form.

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Display

The handset is rumoured to be arriving with a 6.32-inch flat OLED screen delivering a crisp 1.5K output. It is also likely to offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring slicker navigation and a noticeably more fluid experience while gaming.

2. Processor

The device is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8450 processor, bringing flagship-level speed and efficiency to the compact device.

3. Camera

The phone is said to sport a three-camera setup on the back, led by a high-resolution 200 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and another 50 MP unit. For selfies, the handset is also expected to offer a sharp 50 MP camera on the front.

4. Battery

Powering the device could be a sizeable 6,500mAh battery, paired with fast 80W wired charging for quicker top-ups.

5. Design

The smartphone is tipped to weigh roughly 187 gm, with a slim profile measuring about 7.99 mm in thickness.

6. IP Rating

The handset is also said to carry an IP69 certification, suggesting robust resistance to both water and dust for added durability.

7. Availability

The screen is expected to be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i along with AGC DT-STAR D+ for added durability.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is likely to be offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White colourways, featuring a distinctive three-dimensional ribbon-style design on the rear panel.