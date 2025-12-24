HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Oppo Set To Launch Reno 15 Pro Mini Soon

Oppo Set To Launch Reno 15 Pro Mini Soon

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 24, 2025 10:57 IST

x

Oppo is said to be preparing for the India debut of its Reno 15 Pro Mini towards the end of December, with a possible spillover into early 2026.

Despite its smaller footprint, the premium handset is expected to pack a powerful Dimensity 8450 processor and sport a vibrant 6.32-inch OLED screen, promising flagship-grade performance in a pocket-friendly form.

Oppo

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Display

The handset is rumoured to be arriving with a 6.32-inch flat OLED screen delivering a crisp 1.5K output. It is also likely to offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring slicker navigation and a noticeably more fluid experience while gaming.

 oppo

2. Processor

The device is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8450 processor, bringing flagship-level speed and efficiency to the compact device.

oppo

3. Camera

The phone is said to sport a three-camera setup on the back, led by a high-resolution 200 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and another 50 MP unit. For selfies, the handset is also expected to offer a sharp 50 MP camera on the front.

Oppo

4. Battery

Powering the device could be a sizeable 6,500mAh battery, paired with fast 80W wired charging for quicker top-ups.

Oppo

5. Design

The smartphone is tipped to weigh roughly 187 gm, with a slim profile measuring about 7.99 mm in thickness.

oppo

6. IP Rating

The handset is also said to carry an IP69 certification, suggesting robust resistance to both water and dust for added durability.

oppo

7. Availability

The screen is expected to be shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i along with AGC DT-STAR D+ for added durability.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is likely to be offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White colourways, featuring a distinctive three-dimensional ribbon-style design on the rear panel.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechOppo handset

RELATED STORIES

Realme P4x 5G Debuts In India
Realme P4x 5G Debuts In India
Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina
Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At Rs 22,999
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At Rs 22,999
5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season
5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season
Meet The Galaxy Tab A11+
Meet The Galaxy Tab A11+

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its heaviest payload ever 5:29

ISRO's 'Baahubali' rocket LVM3-M6 lifts off with its...

Mahanadi Dispute: 'Good Step', Says Congress MLA Sofia Firdous1:25

Mahanadi Dispute: 'Good Step', Says Congress MLA Sofia...

Visuals: ISRO's LVM3 to liftoff with heaviest BlueBird Block-2 satellite shortly1:30

Visuals: ISRO's LVM3 to liftoff with heaviest BlueBird...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO