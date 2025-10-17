How To Make Online Gaming Safe For Your Kids

Talk to your child about gaming the same way you'd talk about school or sports.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

With easy access to mobile phones, online gaming has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment for children and teens.

As per Kaspersky's 2025 Gaming Report (external link), since 2020, mobile gaming alone has grown by nine per cent, with 82 per cent of Gen Z playing games on their phones.

Minecraft, Roblox, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Call Of Duty and FIFA are some of the top games played by girls and boys of all ages.

Beneath the thrill of virtual adventures, one needs to be vigilant of online predators and scams leading to cyberbullying and data theft.

What sets these kids apart isn't just how much they play but how they play these games, notes Kaspersky's report.

Unlike older generations who often stick with one or two favourite games, Gen Z hops between titles, chasing viral trends and new experiences. From Genshin Impact to Roblox, games are treated like fashion -- fast-moving, expressive and deeply social, the report details.

The challenge with these 'fluid, immersive and often spontaneous behaviour' according to Kaspersky, is 'vulnerability'. The same platforms that foster creativity and connection also attract cybercriminals. 'Fake giveaways, malicious mods, phishing links and impersonation schemes exploit the habits and trust of young players,' the report added.

GTA, Minecraft and Call Of Duty were the top three most exploited titles by the number of attack attempts, according to Kaspersky's report, with GTA alone accounting for 4,456,499 detections.

The most widespread threat type was Downloader; it was responsible for over 17.7 million attempts, followed by adware (533,157) and Trojans (255,639). Surprisingly, all of these were commonly disguised as mods (modifications), cheats or fake game installers.

Movie star Akshay Kumar recently highlighted how his 13-year-old daughter was asked to share her nude photo while playing an online game -- a chilling reminder that even some of the most familiar and child-friendly spaces online can turn unsafe in an instant.

The incident has struck a chord with concerned parents highlighting the need for digital safety and exposing how quickly casual interactions in gaming chats can escalate into dangerous situations.

Stay curious but remain cautious

Divya Nair/Rediff spoke to gaming and cyber security experts to understand how kids and parents can stay aware and fight growing cyber threats and miscreants who act from behind the screen.

"The recent incident involving Akshay Kumar's daughter is a stark reminder of the hidden dangers in the vibrant worlds of online gaming," says Aniket Tapre, founder and CEO of Neural Arc, an AI-driven business solutions company.

"When a child is asked for inappropriate images on a gaming platform, it's more than just a cybersecurity concern," adds Purshottam Bhatia, head of consumer business (India), Kaspersky. "It's a reminder of the very real risks young people face when connecting online."

Bhatia explains that gaming should be a safe space to play, learn and connect. In reality, though, it can also open doors to scams, harassment or malware disguised as game add-ons.

"Children are naturally curious and quick to explore new technologies," he says. "That same curiosity, however, can make them more vulnerable to online threats."

His advice to parents is simple: Stay engaged and communicate.

According to Rohit Agarwal of AlphaZegus, which innovates in the gaming and lifestyle segment, kids aged nine to 16, especially boys between 11 and 14, are the most vulnerable group in online gaming -- mainly because they spend long unsupervised hours on competitive, chat-based games.

"The biggest risks aren't just from strangers," Agarwal says, "but also phishing links, fake giveaways and peer pressure to overspend on skins or loot boxes."

Resist temptation, manipulation

Agarwal advises parents and elders to teach children how to recognise manipulation -- both emotional and financial.

The solution according to Vishal Parekh of CyberPowerPC India, is to "educate kids early to avoid sharing personal or financial information online. Many scams revolve around fake rewards or in-game purchases, so supervision is key".

Cyber attacks can affect anyone, irrespective of age, location or gender. Parekh insists that "vulnerability is less about gender and more about awareness levels".

Not just scams, kids must also be protected from toxic chat environments and misinformation. Parekh advises kids to "talk openly with parents about the games they play and to report red flags such as requests for money, photos or login details".

It's a game; don't get personal

For kids, Agarwal's rule is simple: "Play (games), don't share (information)."

"Never share personal info, photos, or passwords even in private game chats. Avoid clicking unknown links or accepting random friend requests," Agarwal elaborates.

He warns kids to watch for red flags like requests to move chats off-platform, offers of free rewards or demands to keep secrets. "If that happens, stop and tell your parents immediately. Use the block/report feature early, not after damage is done."

Have healthy conversations about online gaming

For helicopter parents, Agarwal emphasises engagement over restriction. "You don't have to ban gaming; just be digitally present," he says while advising guardians to "set device-level parental controls, enable family accounts and limit chat access for under-13s."

To encourage healthy communication, Agarwal urges parents to talk about gaming the same way you'd talk about school or sports.

"Ask them what they played, who they met, what they enjoyed. Create shared gaming spaces keeping the gaming consoles in the like living room and not in isolated rooms. A weekly 10-minute gaming check-in does more for safety than any app blocker," he says.

Always verify and protect info

And when it comes to downloads, Agarwal is firm. "Stick to verified app stores (Google Play, App Store). If a game asks for your contacts or camera access, that's a red flag. Similarly, avoid storing payment info on your child's account; use prepaid gift cards instead.

"Never sideload APKs from random links," Agarwal warns. "Read the permissions, understand the terms and conditions. A game asking for contacts or camera access is a red flag. And if something feels 'too rewarding' or 'too urgent,' it's often a trap," he cautions.

Aniket Tapre feels the onus also lies with game developers to enhance safety features.

"Gaming companies must move beyond basic content moderation and embedding safety into the very fabric of their products. This is where technology, particularly AI, can be a powerful ally.

"We can and should be using sophisticated AI to monitor in-game communications for predatory behaviour in real-time without invading privacy. We can implement robust yet user-friendly, age verification systems.

"We need to design games where safety is a feature, not a footnote. The goal should be to create environments where children can be children, free to play and explore without fear," Tapre adds.

With an increasing number of games using virtual and augmented reality that requires you to share your location and personal data, the risk cannot be completely eliminated. But most experts, including Parekh, encourage parents to actively participate to create a healthy environment for kids.

"I personally play with my son to understand his gameplay and mindset. It helps monitor his screen time and ensures gaming remains healthy," says Parekh, who believes in balanced gaming where parents set time limits, allow small supervised spending and celebrate achievements.

"It's not just how much your child games but how they game," he says. "Who knows, the next eSports star representing India could be sitting right at home. All they need is the right guidance and balance."