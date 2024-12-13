5 Budget-Friendly Honeymoon Destinations

Is travelling with your partner an expression of love for you?

There's something about romantic voyages that bring two people closer as they wander, 24/7 in each other's company. It can be the test of a partnership too.

Exploring new places, seeing different cultures, trying out exciting cuisines, that you have not sampled before, are some fun ways to gather life experiences, while you make lifelong memories together.

The best way to maximise this quality time with your newly-minted better half is to find the right place that would allow both of you to relax and rejuvenate. The key factor is to not go overboard with your budget while also making the most of your time.

We offer you a few choices for lovey-dovey escapes, that are not only enjoyable but also light on the pocket.

Vagamon, Kerala

Imagine this: Verdant greenery, cool breeze, floating clouds, and the incessant cheery chirping of birds. Vagamon has all this and more while you spend quality time with your new partner in these idyllic surroundings.

Experience the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure as you wander through lush tea estates of the town and then unwind with a delicious cuppa.

How to reach: Kochi is the nearest airport, just about 90 km away. The railway station is Kottayam, at a distance of approximately 64 km. Taxis and buses are easily available to reach Vagamon from both these nodes.

Nearby places to explore: A few hours' drive from Vagamon can take you to Idukki dam, Thekkady's Periyar wildlife sanctuary, and Athirappilly waterfall.

Pichavaram, Tamil Nadu

Let your quality time be an enchanting mix of exploration and infatuation as you discover the mystical mangrove jungles of Pichavaram. A cosy boat, perfect for two, swooshing through calming waters as you view the beauty of pristine nature at each turn.

Romantic, isn't it?

How to reach: The nearest airport is Tiruchirapalli (Trichy) airport, which is about 170 km away. Chidambaram is the closest railhead, approximately 16 km away.

Nearby places to explore: The trip to Pichavaram can be clubbed with a visit to Pondicherry, Mahabalipuram, Auroville. Take a food and shopping stroll at Chennai's T Nagar before your flight back home. The distance between Pichavaram and Chennai is about 250 km.

Tarkali, Maharashtra

The combination of sea and sand lures honeymooners to the gorgeous beaches of Tarkali. It's the perfect landscape for a dreamy interlude.

Indulge yourself as you drink in the tranquillity, soothing breezes, and cool waters. Try various water activities -- jet-skiing, banana boating, and kayaking.

How about an epic underwater selfie together? Yup, Tarkarli also offers the premium experience of scuba diving and a chance to peer at magical aquatic life!

How to reach: The nearest railway station is Kudal, about 30 km away. Most trains plying from Mumbai, Pune, and Goa have a halt at Kudal.

Nearby places to explore: Kunkeshwar temple, Sidhudurg fort, Vengurla (which is famously known as the 'Goa of Malvan').

Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand

The rugged mountainous terrain and the green carpet of meadows in the background and the perpetual whistling winds make Mukteshwar an attractive getaway all year round.

Not to forget, this Himalayan town gets under a thick blanket of snow in winter which further adds to its charm. Wake to spectacular sunrises and end your eventful days with calming sunsets, as, hand in hand, you watch the sun go down and your euphoric partner's face gets bathed in a golden-orange hue.

This place is sure to boost the romance quota in your relationship.

How to reach: Kathgodam is the nearest railway station at approximately 60 km. Pantnagar airport is about 95 km away.

Nearby places to explore: Nainital, Bhimtal, Jageshwar Dham, and Jim Corbett National Park.

Coorg, Karnataka

Smell the coffee, yo!

Famous for its sprawling coffee plantations and glorious hills, Coorg or Kodagu is a big lure for all the lovebirds out there.

Be mesmerised by the gorgeous vistas all around you, as you sip samples of coffee and let the rich brew hit all your senses. Coorg ensures an invigorating time in the hills. Pack some freshly-ground coffee for your loved ones back home.

How to reach: Mangaluru is the nearest airport at a distance of just about 140 km. The closest railhead is Mysuru at some 120 km.

Nearby places to explore: Mandalpatti Peak, Namdroling Monastery, Dubare Elephant Camp and river rafting, Mysuru Palace.