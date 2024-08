By REDIFF GET AHEAD

Dahi Handi, part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, saw enthusiastic visually impaired participants in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Blind Govindas form multi-tiered human pyramids to break the Dahi Handi in Mumbai. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A visually impaired Govinda with a message.

IMAGE: The evolution of women Govindas represents a breaking of gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated event.

IMAGE: Visually impaired girl Govindas form a pyramid, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com